CM Yogi Adityanath to perform ‘abhishek’ on first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

The first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha will be celebrated from January 11-13 in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the program and perform the Abhishek of Ram Lalla, who will be adorned in a specially crafted Pitambari. 

First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Preparations are in full swing for the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in the grand temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and the district administration are actively gearing up for the ceremony, set to begin on January 11.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the program and will perform the Abhishek of Ram Lalla. Ram Lalla will be dressed in a Pitambari on the first day of Pratishtha Dwadashi. It is being prepared in Delhi. Its weaving and embroidery is being done with gold and silver threads. It will reach Ayodhya on the 10th, which Ram Lalla will wear on the 11th and give darshan.

The festival will be held from January 11 to 13, with January 11 being specially important. 

The ceremony will begin with the Abhishek of Ram Lalla. The process of worship and Abhishek of Ram Lalla will start from 10 am. On the same lines as the Abhishek of Ram Lalla was done in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ram Lalla will be anointed with Panchamrit, Saryu water etc. on Pratishtha Dwadashi. After Abhishek-Pujan, Ram Lalla's Maha Aarti will be held at exactly 12:20 pm.

According to Shri Ram Mandir Trust, about 110 VIPs will also participate in it. At the same time, a German hangar tent has been set up at the Angad Tila site, which can host up to 5,000 people. Common people will get an opportunity to see grand programs, including classical cultural performances, rituals and Ram Katha discourses organized daily in the Mandap and Yagyashala. 

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "The trust has decided to invite common people, who could not attend the consecration ceremony last year. They will be allowed to attend the events on all three days at Angad Tila."

According to the temple trust, decorations and preparations for the celebrations are in full swing at the Yagya site. The mandap and the yagya shala will be the main venues for these celebrations. This is a rare opportunity for common people to be a part of the Ram Mandir celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the anointment of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 11.

 The trust has already sent invitations to saints and devotees from across the country.

