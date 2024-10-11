CM Yogi Adityanath prays for public welfare during Mahanisha Puja

Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted the Mahanisha Puja and havan on Thursday evening following Gorakshapeeth traditions, in celebration of Maha Ashtami. Prior to the puja, he prayed to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Jagatjanani Maa Adishakti, while Vedic mantras were chanted.

Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the Mahanisha Puja and havan late Thursday evening, following the traditions of Gorakshapeeth, on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. Before commencing the Mahanisha Puja, he offered prayers to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Jagatjanani Maa Adishakti, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

As part of the holy festival of Sharadiya Navratri, Gorakshapeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath completed the special Mahanisha Puja at the Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple on Ashtami Tithi and prayed for the welfare of the public.

Earlier in the day, after arriving in Gorakhpur from Devipatan Shaktipeeth, the Chief Minister visited the Gorakhnath temple to offer prayers to Guru Gorakhnath. He then paid homage at the samadhisthal of his Gurudev, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath. Late in the evening, he participated in the Mahanisha Puja.

On the Navami Tithi on Friday morning, CM Yogi will perform the Kanya Pujan, and on Saturday's Dashami Tithi, he will conduct the special worship of Shrinath Ji. He will also lead the traditional Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra, starting from Gorakhnath Peeth.

The Mahanisha Puja ritual at the Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple, led by Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commenced late Thursday evening. Lasting over two hours, the ritual included Gauri Ganesh Puja, Varun Puja, Peetha Puja, Yantra Puja, worship of Maa Durga, Shodashopachar Puja of Lord Ram-Lakshman-Sita, and prayers to Lord Krishna and 'Gomata.'

Additional rituals included Navgrah Puja, Vilva Puja, Shashtra Puja, worship of the Dwadash Jyotirlingas, Ardhanarishwar, Shiva-Shakti, Vatuk Bhairav, Kaal Bhairav, Trishul Parvat, as well as invoking Brahma, Vishnu, Rudra, and Agni Devta. The puja concluded with the offering of barley plants grown on the altar at Shaktipeeth made to Adishakti Maa Durga for public welfare.

The ritual concluded with a havan performed by Gorakshapeethadhiswar, followed by the recitation of Durga Saptasati and Vedic mantras. After the Aarti and ‘Kshama Yachna,’ Prasad was distributed.

Present at the ceremony were the temple's head priest Yogi Kamalnath, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das (Satua Baba) from Kashi, and a large gathering of devotees of Gorakhnath temple.

Gorakhpeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, on the occasion of Mahanavami during Sharadiya Navratri on Friday morning at the Shaktipeeth located at his residence in Gorakhnath temple. Following this, the traditional ritual of Kanya Pujan will take place.

During the Kanya Pujan, Gorakhpeethadhiswar will wash the feet of young girls, worship them with deep devotion, serve them a meal, and present them with Dakshina and gifts. As part of the tradition, Batuk Pujan will also be performed on this occasion.

Latest Videos