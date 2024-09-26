Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Atishi takes top spot, Arvind Kejriwal moves to 41 in Delhi Assembly's revised seating plan

    Atishi became Delhi's third female Chief Minister last week and was earlier seated at number 19. Her rise to prominence has been swift, having taken over the Chief Minister's role on September 23. She replaced Kejriwal in the leadership position after his departure from office and now sits at the helm of the Delhi government.

    Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister Atishi has been assigned the first seat in the Delhi Assembly as per the updated seating plan, a major reshuffle that follows her recent elevation to office. Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, who previously held the top seat, has now been allotted seat number 41 in the new arrangement.

    The new seating chart has also impacted several other key figures in the Delhi Assembly. Saurabh Bharadwaj, a prominent AAP leader who, along with Atishi, became one of the faces of the party during the Lok Sabha elections, has been given the second seat in the house.

    Additionally, Mukesh Ahlawat, a new inductee into the Delhi cabinet, has been assigned seat number 14, marking his first time in a more central role. Other ministers, including Kailash Gahlot and Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition, have also seen changes in their seating positions. Gupta's seat has shifted from 94 to 100.

    Interestingly, Arvind Kejriwal, who continues to hold sway as AAP's chief, has moved to seat number 41, a symbolic gesture reflecting his distance from the daily operations of the Delhi government, though his influence remains substantial.

    After assuming charge as Chief Minister, Atishi refused to sit in the chair used by Kejriwal, instead placing it beside her own as a mark of respect. Drawing a parallel to Bharat from the Ramayana, Atishi compared her role to that of Bharat, who ruled Ayodhya in the absence of Lord Ram by placing his sandals on the throne.

