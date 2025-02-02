Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Class II boy dies in Avadi after rusted football goalpost collapses on him

On Friday, January 31, Class II student Advik tragically lost his life when an eight-foot rusted goalpost fell on him during a casual football game at a municipal playground in Avadi.

A rusted goalpost fell on Class II student Advik, resulting in his death on Friday (Jan 31) at a football field in Avadi. According to police reports, the incident occurred at 5:30 pm while Advik was playing a casual football game with his classmates. The municipal playground, situated near the air force quarters in Avadi, is a popular location for children to gather and play.

Standing around eight feet tall, the metal goalpost had been deteriorating and rusting for several months.

It displayed clear signs of deterioration at its base, and local residents had previously voiced worries about the safety of the playground equipment. After it struck Advik on the head, his schoolmates and nearby onlookers transported him to a hospital within 30 minutes, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advik's father, Rajesh, is employed at a private company in Chennai. The family relocated to Mutha Pudupet several years ago. Teachers at the Air Force school noted that Advik was a bright student who performed exceptionally well in both academics and sports.

Avadi police have launched an inquiry to identify which authorities are in charge of maintaining the playground. Senior officers visited the site and mandated the immediate removal of all hazardous play equipment. Meanwhile, the local residents' welfare association has petitioned the authorities for regular safety inspections of all playgrounds in the area, as well as the installation of new, safety-certified equipment in all public play spaces.

The playground has been sealed off by police pending the investigation, during which they are collecting witness testimonies and reviewing the facility's maintenance records.

