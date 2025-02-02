Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Class II boy dies in Avadi after rusted football goalpost collapses on him

On Friday, January 31, Class II student Advik tragically lost his life when an eight-foot rusted goalpost fell on him during a casual football game at a municipal playground in Avadi.

Class II boy fatally struck in Tamil Nadu's Avadi as rusted goalpost falls on him anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 2, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

A rusted goalpost fell on Class II student Advik, resulting in his death on Friday (Jan 31) at a football field in Avadi. According to police reports, the incident occurred at 5:30 pm while Advik was playing a casual football game with his classmates. The municipal playground, situated near the air force quarters in Avadi, is a popular location for children to gather and play. 

Standing around eight feet tall, the metal goalpost had been deteriorating and rusting for several months.

It displayed clear signs of deterioration at its base, and local residents had previously voiced worries about the safety of the playground equipment. After it struck Advik on the head, his schoolmates and nearby onlookers transported him to a hospital within 30 minutes, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advik's father, Rajesh, is employed at a private company in Chennai. The family relocated to Mutha Pudupet several years ago. Teachers at the Air Force school noted that Advik was a bright student who performed exceptionally well in both academics and sports.

Avadi police have launched an inquiry to identify which authorities are in charge of maintaining the playground. Senior officers visited the site and mandated the immediate removal of all hazardous play equipment. Meanwhile, the local residents' welfare association has petitioned the authorities for regular safety inspections of all playgrounds in the area, as well as the installation of new, safety-certified equipment in all public play spaces. 

The playground has been sealed off by police pending the investigation, during which they are collecting witness testimonies and reviewing the facility's maintenance records.

(Image for representation purpose. Credit: Getty Images)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Absolute mockery: Congress MP takes jibe at Jay Shah for presenting Lifetime Achievement award to Tendulkar

'Absolute mockery': Congress MP takes jibe at Jay Shah for presenting Lifetime Achievement award to Tendulkar

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe UP migrant worker murder anr

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver's suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe

Indian travel vlogger Mohammed Anas Khan faces harassment from locals while filming in Africa dmn

Indian travel vlogger Mohammed Anas Khan faces harassment while filming in Africa, WATCH viral video

Kerala: Woman's suicide in Malappuram sparks allegations of dowry, marital abuse; probe underway anr

Kerala: Woman's suicide in Malappuram sparks allegations of dowry, marital abuse; probe underway

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Election Commission, alleges harassment of AAP workers by BJP in New Delhi Assembly anr

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Election Commission, alleges harassment of AAP workers by BJP in New Delhi Assembly

Recent Stories

Absolute mockery: Congress MP takes jibe at Jay Shah for presenting Lifetime Achievement award to Tendulkar

'Absolute mockery': Congress MP takes jibe at Jay Shah for presenting Lifetime Achievement award to Tendulkar

Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity gcw

Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe UP migrant worker murder anr

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver's suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on February 2 NTI

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on Feb 2

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity gcw

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon