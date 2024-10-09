Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH)

A clash between the Tamil Nadu police and Samsung workers broke out on Wednesday as their protest continues demanding higher wages and recognition of the union (Samsung India Workers Union).

Tensions escalated dramatically near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram on Wednesday as clashes broke out between police and Samsung India workers protesting for fair wages and recognition of their newly formed union, the Samsung India Workers Union. As the Samsung workers' protest reaches its one-month mark today with no resolution in sight, Tamil Nadu Police have escalated their crackdown on the protesters and the Left-affiliated trade unions supporting them.

The unrest began following a midnight operation by police, who arrested ten union leaders from their homes and dismantled the makeshift pandal where the workers had been staging their protest. The police's actions, which were executed without prior notice, prompted fierce resistance from the workers, leading to heated confrontations at the protest site. As videos circulated on social media, depicting the police dragging defiant workers by their feet and arresting union members, public outcry and scrutiny increased regarding the treatment of the workers.

The workers, numbering around 1,000 from a total of 1,800 employed at Samsung’s manufacturing facility, have been on strike since September 9, 2024. Their primary demands include formal recognition of their union and an increase in wages to meet the rising cost of living.

Reports indicate that police arrested ten office-bearers of the CITU-backed union from their homes, despite resistance from supporters. The pandal—an improvised structure erected for the protest—was taken down without prior notice during the night, further aggravating the workers' frustrations. Videos circulating on social media captured police officers questioning bus passengers about their intentions regarding the protest site, showcasing the police's heightened scrutiny.

In a show of resilience, hundreds of workers gathered at the protest venue in Echoor village, just a kilometer from the plant, despite the police’s attempts to disperse them. Heated exchanges were reported between protesting workers and police personnel, with workers voicing their determination to continue their fight for recognition and fair treatment.

Leaders from allied parties of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) expressed intentions to visit the site to demonstrate their solidarity with the striking workers, adding a political dimension to the unfolding events.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa appealed to the workers to return to their posts, assuring them that their union would gain recognition following the court's decision on the matter. He emphasized the state government's commitment to support the workers, particularly after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had intervened to facilitate discussions between the workers and Samsung's management.

Despite these assurances, the workers remain skeptical. E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of CITU, stated that the employees had rejected the terms outlined in a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on October 7, which was purportedly agreed upon by a committee favoring the company. He noted that many workers felt disenfranchised by this agreement and remained steadfast in their strike actions.

Among the primary demands of the workers are not only recognition of their union but also better working conditions, including high-quality food, upgraded locks, and air conditioning in all 108 company buses. The management has indicated a willingness to address these concerns, but the workers' dissatisfaction with the MoA has led to a stalemate.

As the protest continues, the situation remains volatile, with police presence expected to increase as tensions between the authorities and the workers escalate. The resolution of this conflict will hinge on ongoing negotiations and the broader implications for labor rights within the region’s industrial landscape.

