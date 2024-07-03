Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru

    Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at the Chandigarh airport. Later, the social media was flooded with photos and videos of constable Kulwinder Kaur and the following scenes.

    Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF personnel, who had slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport, has been transferred to Bengaluru.  After the incident, she was suspended but has now been reinstated and given a new posting.

    Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman Central Industrial Security Force constable at the Chandigarh airport. Later, the social media was flooded with photos and videos of constable Kulwinder Kaur and the following scenes.

    In one video, Kaur was seen shouting "my mother was there," at the airport, referring to the actor-turned-politician Ranaut's statement in which she said that women in the farmers' protest were paid Rs 100 each to sit on Delhi borders.

    In a video, recorded by onlookers at the airport, the Mandi MP can be seen escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident occurred. However, as she reaches the area, an argument breaks out and she is then escorted away. The video does not capture the alleged slap.

    As per reports, Kulwinder Kaur joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with the aviation security group of the force at the Chandigarh airport since 2021.  The 35-year-old belongs to Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab. She has been posted at the Chandigarh Airport for the last two years. Her husband is also a personnel with the CISF. 

    Her brother, Sher Singh, is a farmer leader and the organisation secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

     

