BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan, who was convicted for the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty. On May 30, 2024, a special MCOCA Court found Rajan guilty, sentencing him to life imprisonment alongside co-accused individuals.

This conviction marked Rajan's second life sentence, as he is already incarcerated for the 2011 murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

Today, a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan granted Rajan bail and suspended his life sentence pending the outcome of his appeal against the special MCOCA Court's ruling.

