Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh HORROR! Teacher thrashed, strangled by Maoists after being kidnapped, forced before 'Jan Adalat'

    In yet another brutal display of violence, Maoists on Sunday brutally thrashed and strangled a young school teacher in the remote Jagargunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

    Chhattisgarh HORROR! Teacher thrashed, strangled by Maoists after being kidnapped, forced before 'Jan Adalat' shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 7:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    In yet another brutal display of violence, Maoists on Sunday brutally thrashed and strangled a young school teacher in the remote Jagargunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The horrific killing comes just days after insurgents hanged two villagers in neighboring Bijapur, further intensifying fear and unrest across the region.

    The victim, Dudhi Arjun, a 25-year-old teacher employed under the 'sikshadoot' program—a courageous initiative aimed at bringing education to the far-flung, insurgency-riddled corners of the Maoist-hit Bastar division—met a grim end after being kidnapped and forced before a Maoist 'jan adalat' (people's court). Arjun's role as a 'sikshadoot,' a volunteer teacher in one of India's most dangerous regions, made him a target. His selfless work was not just an attempt to educate young minds but also to break the cycle of insurgent recruitment that has plagued Bastar for decades.

    Also read: Chhattisgarh: Nine Maoists killed in major Dantewada encounter; security forces recover arms cache

    The murder of Arjun marks the second time in a year that a teacher has fallen victim to Maoist cruelty in Bastar. In June last year, teacher Kawasi Sukka was mercilessly murdered in Sukma, despite the desperate pleas of hundreds of villagers. The insurgents have long targeted educators, viewing them as a threat to their influence. The reopening of dozens of schools, shut down for more than two decades due to violence, has posed a challenge to the Maoist stronghold.

    Teachers like Arjun are on the frontlines of this effort, bridging the gap between children and a future free from insurgency.

    "Arjun was kidnapped, dragged before a Maoist tribunal, and sentenced to death, much like the two villagers in Bijapur," a local source revealed. "He was beaten brutally in front of the villagers before being strangled."

    This spate of killings has left Bastar shaken, with nearly a dozen villagers executed by Maoists in the past month alone. Among the victims were two brothers, aged 16 and 19, whose deaths have underscored the relentless brutality of the insurgency. Under increasing pressure from security forces, Maoists have shifted their rage toward civilians, lashing out indiscriminately across the region.

    Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, authorities have arrested three Naxalites believed to be affiliated with the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). Police are hopeful this will deal a blow to the outlawed group. However, for the people of Bastar, the fear and violence continue unabated.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH) shk

    Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH)

    Atishi stakes claim to form government as Arvind Kejriwal resigns gcw

    Atishi stakes claim to form government in Delhi as Arvind Kejriwal resigns

    EPIC! Captain America vs Thanos fight scene in 'Avengers: Endgame' appears on IIT Varanasi exam, stuns students shk

    EPIC! Captain America vs Thanos fight scene in 'Avengers Endgame' appears on IIT Varanasi exam, stuns students

    Bengaluru Whitefiled mall criticised for VIP toilet policy requiring Rs thousand minimum spend for access vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefiled mall faces backlash over Rs 1000 minimum spend requirement for 'VIP toilet' access

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM days after Tihar release, Atishi takes over shk

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM days after Tihar release, Atishi takes over

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman Khan's show gcw

    Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman's show

    Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH) shk

    Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH)

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

    cricket Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India scr

    Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India

    Soha Ali Khan REVEALS mother Sharmila Tagore keeps 'Hisab' of Pataudi Palace RKK

    Soha Ali Khan REVEALS mother Sharmila Tagore keeps 'Hisab' of Pataudi Palace

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon