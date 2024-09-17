Chhattisgarh HORROR! Teacher thrashed, strangled by Maoists after being kidnapped, forced before 'Jan Adalat'

In yet another brutal display of violence, Maoists on Sunday brutally thrashed and strangled a young school teacher in the remote Jagargunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

In yet another brutal display of violence, Maoists on Sunday brutally thrashed and strangled a young school teacher in the remote Jagargunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The horrific killing comes just days after insurgents hanged two villagers in neighboring Bijapur, further intensifying fear and unrest across the region.

The victim, Dudhi Arjun, a 25-year-old teacher employed under the 'sikshadoot' program—a courageous initiative aimed at bringing education to the far-flung, insurgency-riddled corners of the Maoist-hit Bastar division—met a grim end after being kidnapped and forced before a Maoist 'jan adalat' (people's court). Arjun's role as a 'sikshadoot,' a volunteer teacher in one of India's most dangerous regions, made him a target. His selfless work was not just an attempt to educate young minds but also to break the cycle of insurgent recruitment that has plagued Bastar for decades.

The murder of Arjun marks the second time in a year that a teacher has fallen victim to Maoist cruelty in Bastar. In June last year, teacher Kawasi Sukka was mercilessly murdered in Sukma, despite the desperate pleas of hundreds of villagers. The insurgents have long targeted educators, viewing them as a threat to their influence. The reopening of dozens of schools, shut down for more than two decades due to violence, has posed a challenge to the Maoist stronghold.

Teachers like Arjun are on the frontlines of this effort, bridging the gap between children and a future free from insurgency.

"Arjun was kidnapped, dragged before a Maoist tribunal, and sentenced to death, much like the two villagers in Bijapur," a local source revealed. "He was beaten brutally in front of the villagers before being strangled."

This spate of killings has left Bastar shaken, with nearly a dozen villagers executed by Maoists in the past month alone. Among the victims were two brothers, aged 16 and 19, whose deaths have underscored the relentless brutality of the insurgency. Under increasing pressure from security forces, Maoists have shifted their rage toward civilians, lashing out indiscriminately across the region.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, authorities have arrested three Naxalites believed to be affiliated with the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). Police are hopeful this will deal a blow to the outlawed group. However, for the people of Bastar, the fear and violence continue unabated.

