Chhattisgarh Phase-1 Election 2023: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

Voting is underway in 20 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, marking the first phase of the state's elections. Campaigning leading up to the elections saw prominent political leaders make a final push for their respective parties. Over a month of campaigns, rallies, numerous speeches, massive blame games and rows have led to this day when the fate of candidates from 20 seats of the 90-seat assembly will be locked in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). As the state gears up for the polls, key issues and political rivalries come to the forefront.

High-stakes battle:

The Congress has put its faith in incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the face of its campaign. In contrast, the BJP relies on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the potential influence of various central government schemes to win over voters. This election has significant implications for both parties, as they vie for dominance in the state's political landscape.

Congress' triumph in 2018:

In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress emerged victorious, ending the BJP's 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh. The Congress secured a landslide victory, clinching 68 seats, while the BJP was limited to just 18. The Congress formed the government after serving as the opposition party for over a decade and a half.

Phase-1 constituencies:

Twenty assembly constituencies are part of the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. These constituencies include Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh (SC), Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Antagarh (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST), Kanker (ST), Keshkal (ST), Kondagaon (ST), Narayanpur (ST), Bastar (ST), Jagdalpur, Chitrakot (ST), Dantewada (ST), Bijapur (ST), and Konta (ST).

Stringent security measures:

The state police has taken extensive security measures. In the sensitive Bastar region, which encompasses 12 Assembly segments, more than 600 polling booths have been placed under a three-layered security cover.

A total of 60,000 security personnel have been deployed, comprising 40,000 from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The Chhattisgarh police is also monitoring the situation through drones and helicopters to ensure a safe and secure voting process.