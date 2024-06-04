Chennai South Election Results 2024 LIVE: DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian aims for second consecutive victory

The Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, a significant political arena, went to polls on April 19, 2024. Key candidates include Jayavardhan (AIADMK), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), Tamilachi Thangapandian (DMK), and Tamil Selvi (Naam Tamilar Katchi). The vote count began at 8 am on June 04, reflecting the constituency's vibrant political engagement.

The Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu went for voting on the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19, 2024. Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu is a political powerhouse renowned for its significant influence on Indian politics. Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency encompasses several assembly segments, including Mylapore, Saidapet, and Thiyagarayanagar. Previously, it also comprised Triplicane, but this segment has been defunct. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). The key candidates of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency are,

Jayavardhan (AIADMK)

Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP)

Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK)

Tamil Selvi (Naam Tamilar Katchi)

Trends at 8.30 am:



2019 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Chennai South witnessed an intense contest. With a voter turnout of 56.34%, DMK candidate Sumathy (alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian emerged victorious, securing 5,64,872 votes. Thamizhachi won by a significant margin of 2,62,223 votes, defeating J. Jayavardhan of the AIADMK, who received 3,02,649 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr J. Jayavardhan from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency with a vote share of 41.33%. T.K.S. Elangovan from the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) was the runner-up with a vote share of 28.45%. La. Ganesan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a vote share of 24.21%.

Latest Videos