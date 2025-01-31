Chennai SHOCKER! Homeopath murders girlfriend, sprays chemicals to mask smell for 4 months, arrested

An Austrian homeopath’s secret chemical formula kept two corpses from decaying for over four months inside their flat in an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal, neighbourhood of Chennai.

Chennai SHOCKER! Homeopath murders girlfriend, sprays chemicals to mask smell for 4 months, arrested shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

 

An Austrian homeopath’s secret chemical formula kept two corpses from decaying for over four months inside their flat in an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal, neighbourhood of Chennai.

The decomposed bodies of 37-year-old Cynthia and her father, Samuel Shankar, 78, were discovered inside their flat, after concerned neighbors alerted authorities about a foul odor coming from the apartment. When police forced their way in, they discovered long-hidden remains of the father and daughter, their decomposition only recently setting in.

The suspect, 34-year-old Samuel Ebenezer Sampath, a homeopathy practitioner from Austria, was arrested in Kancheepuram. Investigations revealed that he had murdered Cynthia following a heated argument about her father’s death.

Ebenezer and Cynthia had met through social media and moved in together in September 2024, choosing to stay with her ailing father due to his frequent dialysis treatments. When Samuel Shankar succumbed to kidney failure months ago, Cynthia directed her grief and anger at Ebenezer, blaming him for failing to save her father.

As tensions simmered, the situation spiraled into a violent confrontation. Just as Ebenezer was preparing for an overseas trip, Cynthia opposed his departure, leading to a bitter clash. In the heat of the moment, Ebenezer pushed her, causing her to collapse and lose consciousness. Moments later, she was dead.

The cover-up

With two bodies in the apartment, Ebenezer sprayed a concoction of undisclosed chemicals, delaying decomposition and masking the odor. To further contain the smell, he left the air conditioner running non-stop. Then, locking the flat behind him, he fled to Kancheepuram, staying with his relatives in an attempt to evade suspicion.

Meanwhile, neighbors had started noticing a strong, putrid smell in the building but dismissed it as an issue with outdoor units. "We had been experiencing a foul smell for the past few weeks, but with so many ACs running in the complex, we didn’t suspect anything unusual," said Kamala, a neighbor.

However, when the stench became unbearable, residents reported the matter to the police. Upon breaking into the flat, authorities uncovered the horrifying truth. The bodies were sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Ebenezer was swiftly tracked down and arrested in Kancheepuram. He has been charged with Cynthia’s murder, while investigators continue to piece together the exact timeline of events that led to this gruesome tragedy.

Also read: 'Political conspiracy to influence Delhi polls': Arvind Kejriwal alleges EC bias amid water poison row

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

'Poor lady...could hardly speak': Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Murmu's speech sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Poor lady...could hardly speak': Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Murmu's speech sparks row (WATCH)

Two terrorists killed in encounter along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector dmn

Two terrorists killed in encounter along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Economic Survey 2024-25 in Rajya Sabha; check details AJR

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25: GDP growth forecast at 6.3-6.8% for FY26

'I think he passed his exams by cheating': Congress's Sandeep Dikshit jab at Arvind Kejriwal's IIT roots shk

'I think he passed his exams by cheating': Congress's Sandeep Dikshit's jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's IIT roots

Recent Stories

Economic Survey 2025 flags risks of unsecured loans, market volatility for borrowers and investors AJR

Economic Survey 2025 flags risks of unsecured loans, market volatility for borrowers and investors

PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj Jawanda in South Indian style NTI

PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj in South Indian style

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water- What experts recommend for healthier hair NTI

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water— What experts recommend for healthier hair

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in white dance outfit with transparent heels; SEE PICS HRD

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in white dance outfit with transparent heels; SEE PICS

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon