Chennai North Election Results 2024 LIVE: DMK's Kalanidhi Veeraswamy aims to register second consecutive win

The Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu went for voting on the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19, 2024. Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu is a political powerhouse renowned for its significant influence on Indian politics. The Chennai North seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Thiruvottiyur, Dr. Radhakrishnannagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru-vi-ka-nagar, and Royapuram. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). The key candidates of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency are:

Royapuram Manohar (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

RC Paul Kanagaraj (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Amuthini Jayaprakash (Naam Tamilar Katchi)

2019 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Chennai North saw an intense electoral battle unfold. With a notable voter turnout of 64.07%, the constituency witnessed significant political engagement. DMK candidate Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy emerged victorious in the 2019 General Election, securing an impressive 5,90,986 votes. Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy secured a substantial victory margin of 4,61,518 votes, defeating his closest competitor, Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj of the DMDK, who garnered 1,29,468 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha election results:

Venkatesh Babu T.G. emerged victorious in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections representing the AIADMK, securing 406,704 votes with a vote share of 44.67%. His closest competitor, Girirajan R. from the DMK, secured 307,000 votes (33.72%) and was the runner-up. Venkatesh Babu T.G. clinched victory with a margin of 99,704 votes over Girirajan R.

