Char Dham Yatra 2025 to begin on April 30; Check dates, registration process and more

The registration for the Char Dham Yatra will soon be available both online and offline, with 60% of registrations conducted online and 40% offline.

The sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to commence on April 30, 2025, with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. Every year, millions of devotees undertake this spiritual journey, which covers four revered pilgrimage sites: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, these holy shrines offer devotees a deeply spiritual experience. The doors of Badrinath will open on May 4, 2025, at 6 AM, while the opening date for Kedarnath Dham will be revealed on Mahashivratri, which falls on February 26, 2025.

SIGNIFICANCE:

According to sacred scriptures, undertaking the Char Dham Yatra absolves a person of all sins. It is believed that this pilgrimage frees an individual from the cycle of birth and death, granting them salvation and liberation from the mortal world. Additionally, the journey plays a significant role in one's spiritual growth and inner enlightenment.

How to register?

The registration process for the Char Dham Yatra will soon be available both online and offline. Sources indicate that 60% of the registrations will be conducted online, while the remaining 40% will be done offline. For the first 15 days, offline registration will be open 24/7, after which the schedule will be adjusted based on demand. If conditions remain stable, registration hours may be revised to operate from 8 AM to 11 PM.

To streamline the process, 20 registration centers will be established in Haridwar and Rishikesh, along with 15 counters in Vikasnagar. Devotees can register through the official Uttarakhand government website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in, with online registration set to commence on March 1, 2025.

Latest Videos