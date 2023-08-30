Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 Explained: Why finding sulphur on Moon is significant

    The presence of sulphur, typically associated with volcanic processes, suggests the possibility of volatile compounds like water ice being preserved in those areas, given that sulphur and water are often interconnected in geological processes, Girish Linganna explains

    Chandrayaan 3 Explained: Why finding sulphur on Moon is significant
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation had on Tuesday reported that the Chandrayaan-3 rover had identified Sulphur and numerous other elements in the vicinity of the moon's southern pole. The presence of Sulphur, typically associated with volcanic processes, on the moon offers valuable insights into the formation and evolutionary history of Earth's natural satellite.

    The identification of Sulphur in the southern pole region of the Moon holds particular importance due to the rarity of this element in lunar contexts. This finding gains significance as it potentially hints at the existence of water ice. Water ice is believed to be confined within the perpetually shadowed craters found in the South Pole region. 

    The presence of Sulphur, typically associated with volcanic processes, suggests the possibility of volatile compounds like water ice being preserved in those areas, given that Sulphur and water are often interconnected in geological processes. 

    This connection between Sulphur confirmation and the potential presence of water ice expands our understanding of lunar composition and its history. The in-situ ( on-site) measurements taken directly at the location provide clear confirmation of the presence of Sulphur (S) in the area. This was not feasible using the instruments onboard the Orbiter of Chandrayaan-2. 

    The rover's tool used strong laser pulses to study materials by making them super hot and creating a small, hot plasma on their surface. This helped scientists understand what the materials were made of.

    The light produced by the plasma is collected and separated into different colours, which is then detected by devices called Charge Coupled Devices (CCDs). Each element emits a unique set of wavelengths or colours of light when it's in a plasma state. 

    By analyzing the wavelengths or colours of the light, we can determine what elements are present in the material.

    Following a successful touchdown in previously unexplored regions of the moon, the Pragyan rover has descended from the lander's ramp and commenced gathering valuable data. 

    In addition to its primary objective of searching for potential frozen water reserves, which could be beneficial for future astronaut missions, the rover's equipment will also examine the moon's atmosphere and study seismic activity.

    The information gathered by ISRO from Chandrayaan-3 requires processing and analysis for a deeper understanding.

    ISRO's current efforts involve providing insights into the ongoing lunar experiments and the functionalities of different instruments. The Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, which has played a key role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, explains that this includes activities like the ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) developed for the lander module.

    As an illustration, the information shared on Sunday regarding surface temperatures represents only a limited glimpse of the continuous readings gathered by the ChaSTE instrument. These values are expected to vary over time. The instruments carried by Chandrayaan-3 are amassing a vast volume of data, conducting numerous observations, and simultaneously conducting multiple experiments.

    The equipment present on Chandrayaan-3 is acquiring a substantial volume of data, conducting multiple observations, and executing numerous experiments concurrently. This data is being transmitted to ground stations. After the mission concludes, experts in respective fields will meticulously examine this data. Only then will we be able to identify any novel or enlightening discoveries resulting from the mission.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Smile please: Pragyan rover snaps picture of Vikram Lander; see pics

    'Smile, please': Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover snaps picture of Vikram Lander; see pics

    Bihar headed for Shariat law Outrage over cancellation of Diwali, Chhath Pooja school holidays

    'Bihar headed for Sharia law...' Outrage over trimming of Diwali, Chhath Pooja school holidays

    ISRO completes launch rehearsal, vehicle check of Aditya-L1 mission; see pics AJR

    ISRO completes launch rehearsal, vehicle check of Aditya-L1 mission; see pics

    Recent Stories

    Aurora Borealis to Turquoise Lakes: 7 enchanting things in Banff ATG EAI

    Aurora Borealis to Turquoise Lakes: 7 enchanting things in Banff

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Tennis US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round osf

    US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon