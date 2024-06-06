Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin meet at Delhi airport after INDIA bloc, NDA meetings; See PHOTOS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed confidence that TDP supremo and key NDA leader N Chandrababu Naidu will play a 'crucial' role in the union government, advocating for southern states' rights.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exchanged pleasantries at the Delhi airport and held an interaction on state related issues, the latter informed in a post on social media platform X.

Following the election results, Naidu was in Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to discuss strategies for forming a government with the BJP and other partners.

MK Stalin, who was also in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting to discuss possibilities whether they can form the government at the Centre, took to X and wrote, "Met Thiru @ncbngaru, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar, at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights."

The two met in the midst of rumours that the opposition will attempt to persuade Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, two members of the NDA, to join the INDIA bloc in an effort to prevent Narendra Modi from winning the presidency for a third time.

Nonetheless, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have both endorsed PM Modi's nomination as the BJP's leader and offered their support to the party. Partners in the NDA have also promised in writing to assist the coalition in forming the next Central administration.

Earlier that day, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said his party is in NDA and that he will be attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting.

