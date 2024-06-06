Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin meet at Delhi airport after INDIA bloc, NDA meetings; See PHOTOS

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed confidence that TDP supremo and key NDA leader N Chandrababu Naidu will play a 'crucial' role in the union government, advocating for southern states' rights.
     

    Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin meet at Delhi airport after INDIA bloc, NDA meetings; See PHOTOS gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exchanged pleasantries at the Delhi airport and held an interaction on state related issues, the latter informed in a post on social media platform X.

    Following the election results, Naidu was in Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to discuss strategies for forming a government with the BJP and other partners.

    MK Stalin, who was also in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting to discuss possibilities whether they can form the government at the Centre, took to X and wrote, "Met Thiru  @ncbngaru, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar, at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights."

     

    The two met in the midst of rumours that the opposition will attempt to persuade Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, two members of the NDA, to join the INDIA bloc in an effort to prevent Narendra Modi from winning the presidency for a third time.

    Nonetheless, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have both endorsed PM Modi's nomination as the BJP's leader and offered their support to the party. Partners in the NDA have also promised in writing to assist the coalition in forming the next Central administration.

    Earlier that day, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said his party is in NDA and that he will be attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha June 13 anr

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-525 June 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-525 June 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    SIT arrests 2 close associates of Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra in Valmiki corporation scam vkp

    SIT arrests 2 close associates of Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra in Valmiki corporation scam

    Caretaker PM Modi to invite THESE world leaders to swearing-in ceremony on June 8 AJR

    Caretaker PM Modi to invite THESE world leaders to swearing-in ceremony on June 8

    Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress regained Lakshadweep after 10 years as Sayeed defeats incumbent MP anr

    INC's Hamdulla Sayeed wins in Lakshadweep, Congress regains power after a decade

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor once wanted to DATE Rahul Gandhi; read details RBA

    Kareena Kapoor once wanted to DATE Rahul Gandhi; read details

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more gcw

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more

    Who is Sam Merchant? Entrepreneur said to be dating Triptii Dimri RKK

    Who is Sam Merchant? Entrepreneur said to be dating Triptii Dimri

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 6 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold surge by Rs 560 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 6: Rate of 8 gram gold surge by Rs 560

    South Carolina collision scare: Out-of-control cargo ship forces closure of iconic Ravenel Bridge (WATCH) snt

    South Carolina collision scare: Out-of-control cargo ship forces closure of iconic Ravenel Bridge (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon