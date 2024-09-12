Centre extends Ayushman health insurance coverage to all above 70

In a landmark decision, India will now provide free health insurance to all citizens aged 70 and above. This initiative aims to benefit around 6 crore senior citizens by providing coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Seniors already covered under other schemes can choose to switch to AB PM-JAY or retain their existing plans.

A significant step towards improving the quality of geriatric care India's elderly get has been taken when the cabinet authorised universal health coverage for older persons. It said on Wednesday that the flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) will cover everyone above 70 years of age, regardless of their income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in April that senior adults 70 years of age and above will now have access to health insurance.

This initiative aims to provide free health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family to approximately 4.5 crore families, benefiting around 6 crore senior citizens. The press release said, "Any senior citizen who is 70 years of age or older, regardless of their financial situation, is qualified to receive AB PM-JAY benefits. Under AB PM-JAY, the older persons who qualify will receive a new, unique card. According to a government press release, elderly individuals who are 70 years of age or more and who are members of families that are currently covered by AB PM-JAY would receive an extra top-up coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually for themselves."

Seniors who are 70 years of age or more would receive family health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Individuals who are currently enrolled in other public health insurance programs, such as Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), may choose to enrol in AB PM-JAY or keep their current plan. Seniors insured by Employees' State Insurance programs or by private health insurance plans will also be protected by the new regulations.

The scheme has covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions, including 49 per cent women beneficiaries. The public has benefited to the extent of over Rs 1 Lakh crore under the scheme, the statement said.

Latest Videos