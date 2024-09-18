Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi Cabinet clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, bill to be introduced in Winter Session

    The Centre has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, aiming to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. This decision follows the endorsement of a high-level commission and widespread support from political parties and the public.

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    The Modi-Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal for ‘one nation, one election’, which aims to synchronise the elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to a single schedule. According to sources, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

    The announcement came after a high-level commission led by former President Ram Nath Kovind endorsed the plan. During his Independence Day address last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued for 'one nation, one election,' claiming that repeated elections impede the country's prosperity.

    In March 2024, the high-level committee on simultaneous elections delivered a lengthy 18,626-page report to President Droupadi Murmu. Notably, this committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, had extensive discussions to garner feedback from a wide range of political and social groups.

    According to the research, more than 47 political parties expressed their opinions, with 32 favouring the idea of simultaneous elections. In addition, a public notice issued in newspapers drew 21,558 replies from individuals, with 80% supporting the idea.

    Twelve former Chief Justices from significant High Courts, four former Chief Election Commissioners, and four former Chief Justices of India were among the legal professionals invited to provide their perspectives. During the talks, the opinions of the Indian Election Commission were also taken into account. To further investigate the economic effects of asynchronous elections, leading business associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) were consulted. These organisations underlined that spaced elections have the potential to upset social cohesion, hinder economic progress, and cause inflationary pressures.

