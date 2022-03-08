Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE class 10th, 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week

    Students will be able to check their term-1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term-1 results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
     

    CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 this week. As per media reports, CBSE 10th results can be expected latest by the end of this week and CBSE 12th results can be expected in a day or two and most likely by March 10, 2022.

    Speaking with Careers360, the CBSE official said, “Students can expect class 10, 12 term-1 results soon. The result declaration process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon.” The board will first announce class 12 term-1 results, followed by which, class 10 results will be declared, the official added.

    Students will be able to check their term-1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term-1 results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

    However, there has been no official announcement regarding CBSE Term 1 result 2021-22. CBSE Board has already started the practical exams whereas the CBSE Term 2 exams for classes 10, 12 will begin from April 26, 2022.

    CBSE Board Exam students have already commenced with their Practical Exams and as per the last information received, CBSE Term 2 exams for classes 10, 12 will begin from April 26, 2022.

    CBSE Term-1 Result 2021: How to download:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

    Step 2: Now, click on the Result tab.

    Step 3: Select - CBSE 10th term 1 result or CBSE 12th term 1 result, as per the class.

    Step 4: A login window will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Enter required credentials - roll number, date of birth and others.

    Step 6: Now, click on the submit tab.

    Step 7: CBSE 10th or 12th result for term 1 will appear on the screen.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
