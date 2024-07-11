Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CBI arrests alleged kingpin of NEET-UG paper leak from Patna

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the alleged kingpin of the Bihar NEET-UG case from Patna.  After his arrest, the probe agency conducted searches at various locations connected to him in Patna and Kolkata.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the alleged kingpin of the Bihar NEET-UG case from Patna. The accused appeared before the CBI’s competent court and has been remanded to CBI custody for 10 days. The central agency also conducted searches in Patna and Kolkata, two of the four places connected to Rakesh Ranjan, also known as Rocky.

    Sources claim that during the searches, damning documents were also found. The CBI used sophisticated methods to track down Rakesh (Rocky) using his email address and IP address.

    In relation to the purported NEET-UG paper leak, the CBI in Patna detained two persons on Wednesday, one of them being a candidate.

    On June 27, the CBI made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case and detained two men from Bihar. The two accused, identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar, were arrested from Patna. Manish is said to have organised the question paper, while Ashutosh is said to have provided the location where NEET applicants examined the leaked version.

    The NEET-UG 2024 was conducted on May 5 for 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.  The results were released on June 4 but soon owing to a large number of toppers, reports of a paper leak surfaced on social media. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 6:15 PM IST
