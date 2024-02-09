Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Breakthrough surgery: In a first, 'smallest' pacemaker successfully implanted at AIIMS Bhopal

    AIIMS Bhopal achieves medical milestone by successfully implanting smallest pacemaker, eliminating infection, and improving patient's heart health, marking a breakthrough in cardiac care.

    Breakthrough surgery: In a first, 'smallest' pacemaker successfully implanted at AIIMS Bhopal snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    In a remarkable medical feat, AIIMS Bhopal has successfully implanted one of the smallest pacemakers in a patient, marking a significant advancement in cardiac care. According to a press release, the decision to replace the existing pacemaker with a smaller intra-cardiac device was made after careful consideration of the patient's condition and medical history, with the procedure covered by insurance.

    The patient, a woman, presented at the Cardiac OPD with her existing pacemaker and wires protruding from her body, accompanied by a severe infection at the site. This complex scenario, which has only been addressed twice in the state, represents a pioneering achievement for a government hospital in the region, as highlighted in the press release.

    The presence of the old pacemaker and wires posed a significant challenge to the medical team at AIIMS Bhopal. However, under the leadership of Dr. Kislay Srivastava, Dr. Madhur, and Dr. Bhushan Shah, the team successfully eliminated the infection and proceeded to replace the pacemaker with an intra-cardiac device.

    The innovative surgery involved inserting a new, smaller device directly into the heart, eliminating the need for chest incisions and external wires. This breakthrough not only ensures effective management of the patient's heart rhythm complications but also minimizes discomfort and recovery time.

    The collaborative efforts of the cardiology and cardiovascular surgery teams, which included Dr. Yogesh Niwariya, Dr. Kishan, Dr. Surendra, Dr. Vikram Vati, alongside the CTVS team, were instrumental in achieving this milestone.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPA govt turned coal into ashes but we turned it into diamond says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha gcw

    'UPA govt turned coal into ashes, but we turned it into diamond,' says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project vkp

    Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project

    Who was Dr Swaminathan the Father of Green Revolution who will be honoured with Bharat Ratna gcw

    Who was Dr. Swaminathan, the Father of Green Revolution who will be honoured with Bharat Ratna?

    Who was Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India to receive Bharat Ratna? AJR

    Who was Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India to receive Bharat Ratna?

    Who was PV Narasimha Rao, the Congress leader who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna?

    Who was PV Narasimha Rao, the Congress leader who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna?

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi's Hong Kong no-show sparks wave of outrage in China; slam Inter Miami star for playing in Japan snt

    Messi's Hong Kong no-show sparks wave of outrage in China; slam Inter Miami star for playing in Japan

    UPA govt turned coal into ashes but we turned it into diamond says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha gcw

    'UPA govt turned coal into ashes, but we turned it into diamond,' says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    World Pizza Day 2024: 7 Pizzas you MUST try ATG

    World Pizza Day 2024: 7 Pizzas you MUST try

    Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project vkp

    Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project

    'Game of Thrones' spinoff in making? To explore Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros? Here's what we know RKK

    'Game of Thrones' spinoff in making? To explore Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon