Muslim World League's Dr Al-Issa salutes Indian democracy, Constitution; credits Indian wisdom for world peace

    Muslim World League's secretary general Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa saluted the Indian democracy and Constitution of India during his address at VIF, New Delhi, and firmly stated that Indian wisdom can deliver peace and prosperity.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Noted Islamic scholar and secretary general of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on his first official visit to India, on Wednesday lauded India's wisdom and praised the Indian philosophy for being a driving force in the progress of mankind. In his address at Vivekananda International Foundation New Delhi, Dr Al-Issa also saluted the Indian democracy and Constitution of India. He also noted that Indian institutions and leaders for talking about peace, tolerance and understanding, and strongly voiced that 'love, humanity and coexistence' wins hearts.

    "Indian wisdom can deliver world peace and prosperity. The diversity of thought in India has impressed me a lot. Indian philosophy has been instrumental for the progress of humankind The world can benefit from India's wisdom We need to celebrate the difference and still be united," Dr Al-Issa said.

    "Our religion is humanity. We are all from same genealogy. We need to work on two fronts - education and protecting youth from propaganda. The irony is that books that disperse hatred are more widespread than books that promote positive, pluralistic and constructive messages," he Muslim World League secretary general noted.

    "To prevent civilizational clash, we need to protect and guide next generation from childhood. Interfaith dialogue is only path for future. Misconceptions, Hate theories and Wrong Perceptions have expedited road from radicalization to terrorism," he added.

    "History teaches us that wrong ideologies are used to grab power. Leaders of every faith are today's stuck in their echo chambers. Religious leaders today are siloed and not working to promote understanding. We need to be wary of the dangers of clash of civilizations. Sound minds can not even conceive a clash of civilization," Dr Al-Issa stated.

    The Muslim World League secretary general also noted, "Unlike certain organizations, Indian institutions and leaders I met talked about peace, tolerance and understanding rather than asserting their dominance. We need to stand against narratives about clash of civilizations and imminent religious conflict. Brute power doesn't lead to civilizational supremacism. It is love, humanity and coexistence that wins hearts."

    "I salute Indian democracy with the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world," he concluded.

    WATCH: Dr Al-Issa's address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi:

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
