BREAKING: Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar in UPSC cheating case

Delhi High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to former probationer IAS officer Puja Khedkar who is accused of “misrepresenting and falsifying facts" in her UPSC application.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar, who made headlines in June and August amid claims she lied about physical and mental disabilities, and changed her name and surname, as well as forging an OBC certificate, to clear the exam.

The court noted that "her actions (were) part of a larger conspiracy" and stated that her intentions were, on the surface, to deceive authorities. Additionally, it was noted that Khedkar is "unfit for appointment". The court declared Monday afternoon that the accusations against her, which include cheating and falsification, are a "classic example of fraud committed not only an authority but also the nation at large."

