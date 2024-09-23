Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court grants interim bail to CE0, coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle

Delhi's Rouse Avenue on Monday granted interim bail to the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh till December 7. The duo were arrested after three civil service aspirants drowned in the basement of the coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

The court has granted interim bail to both accused in furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of the like amount. Additionally, the court has imposed a condition on Abhisek Gupta and directed him to deposit Rs 2.5 crore by November 30 this year with the Red Cross at the disposal of the Lt Governor.

Earlier, on September 13, the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement of a coaching centre- Rau's IAS linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will be in effect until January 30, 2024.

The court had directed the four co-owners of the basement to deposit Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross Society. According to Live Law, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the interim relief is subject to petitioners- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh- depositing Rs 5 crore with Red Cross Society, which will be utilised by the LG to streamline the running of coaching centres. The petitioners are also required to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

The bench of Justice DK Sharma had also requested the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are run in basements without sanction across Delhi.

IAS coaching centre deaths case

On July 27, three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajendra Nagar area after it was flooded following heavy rain.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) of Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) of Kerala.

An SUV driver was also arrested in the case for allegedly driving his vehicle through a flooded road in front of an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the coaching centre.

