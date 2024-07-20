Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    #BoycottPhonePe trends on social media after company CEO Sameer Nigam opposes Karnataka jobs quota bill

    Several social media users in Karnataka have begun boycotting the digital payments app PhonePe after its CEO and co-founder, Sameer Nigam, criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s proposed job reservation bill.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Instant payments app PhonePe came under severe criticism and saw boycott calls on social media a day after company CEO and Co-Founder Sameer Nigam opposed the Karnataka government's proposed jobs quota bill, which aims to secure a portion of jobs in private sector for locals. #UninstallPhonePe and #BoycottPhonePe kept trending on micro-blogging site X throughout the day.

    Sameer Nigam, who claimed to have started over 25,000 jobs nationwide, disagreed with the measure, arguing that it was unjust to those who, like him, have lived in several states as a result of their parents' occupations.

    "I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15+ years. My father worked in the Indian Navy. Got posted all over the country. His kids don't deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city? Shame," Nigam posted on X.

    Nigam's comments drew harsh criticism from a number of pro-Kannada accounts, who accused him of "speaking openly against Kannadigas and interests of Karnataka".

    Earlier this week, the Karnataka Cabinet cleared the "Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024", making it compulsory for private firms to reserve jobs for Kannadigas. However, the bill was put on hold following criticism from several industry players, with NASSCOM cautioning that companies would move out of Karnataka. The Karnataka government justified the law by stating that the strategy attempts to safeguard Kannadigas' interests while taking industry demands into account.
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
