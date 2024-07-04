Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP veteran LK Advani discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital

    Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday night, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there. Accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani, the nonagenarian leader was brought to the facility around 9 pm.

    BJP veteran LK Advani discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital after brief stay
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    A day after BJP veteran LK Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, the former deputy prime minister was discharged on Thursday evening. According to the reports, Advani was released from Apollo Hospital at about 5:00 p.m. The sources added that following his hospital admission on Wednesday night, his condition stayed stable.

    He was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday and was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

    Advani was released on June 27 after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi The details of Advani’s ailment were not known immediately.

    He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024. Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (modern-day Pakistan), and he became a Swayamsevak of the RSS in 1942. From 1986 through 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005, he presided over the BJP as national president. The longest-serving party president since the party's founding in 1980 was Advani.

    Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

    Advani was formally declared as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate for the 2009 general elections by the Parliamentary Board on December 10, 2007. Advani, however, made it possible for Sushma Swaraj to take over as Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha after the Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections of parliament.
     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
