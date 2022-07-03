Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Narvekar is Maharashtra Assembly's new Speaker; know his net worth, cars, property and more

    In a clear majority, first-time BJP legislator, Rahul Narvekar, was elected as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra on Sunday became the only state in the country where the presiding officers of the Legislature are in-laws. BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar has become the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. His father-in-law, Ramraje Naik of NCP, is the chairperson of the Legislative Council.

    45-year-old Narvekar is also the youngest ever Assembly Speaker in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

    An advocate by profession, Narvekar's father, Suresh Narvekar, was a Municipal Councillor from Colaba. His brother Makarand Narvekar is a second-term Municipal Councillor and his sister-in-law Harshita Narvekar is a Municipal Councillor.

    Born on February 11, 1977, Narvekar completed his schooling at GD Somani Memorial School, Cuffe Parade, in 1993. He then went on to study for his HSC in 1995 from Mumbai Sydenham College. He then completed his LLB from Mumbai's Government Law College in 2001.

    The legislator from Mumbai's Colaba Assembly constituency has been associated with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in the past. 

    Narvekar was a spokesperson of the youth wing of Shiv Sena in its early years. He quit that party and joined NCP in 2014.

    He then claimed that the party top brass's inaccessibility prompted him to quit the Sena.

    Narvekar contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Maval, losing to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena.

    He joined the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls from Colaba. He won the Colaba Assembly seat, defeating Congress' Ashok Jagtap. 

    According to reports, the BJP MLA has assets worth Rs 380,915,932 and financial liability of Rs 200,410,212. 

    An affidavit furnished by the candidate along with a nomination paper furnished in 2011, Narvekar owns a 2007 Honda Accord car worth Rs 10,00,000, a 2008 Maruti 800 model worth Rs 1,50,000, a Mercedes Benz C-200 (2009 Model) worth Rs 24,00,000.

    The affidavit adds that Narvekar owns three properties in Mumbai - two in Colaba and one in Bandra. The BJP MLA also owns agricultural land in Raigad, measuring 217.8 gunthas.

