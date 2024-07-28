Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bizarre! Ahmedabad man files FIR against wife, family over alleged age fraud leading to issues in conceiving

    A 34-year-old man from Ahmedabad's Sarkhej has filed a police complaint against his wife and her family, alleging deception regarding her age which has resulted in complications with conceiving a child.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    (Image for representation purpose. Credit: Pexels)

    A 34-year-old man from Ahmedabad's Sarkhej has filed a police complaint against his wife and her family, alleging deception regarding her age which has resulted in complications with conceiving a child.

    The man, who was married in June 2023, discovered through medical reports that his wife, initially reported to be 32, is actually over 40 years old. This revelation came to light after a year of unsuccessful attempts to conceive, leading to medical consultations that confirmed natural conception would be unlikely without intervention.

    According to the FIR registered with the Vejalpur police, the man accused eight individuals, including his wife, her father, and other relatives, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including breach of trust, forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation.

    The complainant recounted that he was introduced to his future wife in May 2023. Her biodata indicated she was born on May 18, 1991, making her 18 months younger than him. Their marriage was arranged to take place on June 19, 2023, in a village in Palanpur. Despite repeated requests, her family delayed providing proof of her age and education until the wedding day when they presented her school leaving certificate and passport. The documents, which were accepted as genuine by the community, listed her birthdate as May 18, 1991.

    After months of unsuccessful attempts to conceive, the man's wife visited a doctor in Juhapura without his knowledge and did not share the report with him. Later, in September 2023, a consultation with a gynecologist in Paldi revealed through a sonography report that she showed signs of being 40 to 42 years old. The man obtained the report from the Juhapura doctor, which corroborated the gynecologist's findings.

    The man further alleged that his wife consistently avoided providing original documents needed for official purposes, such as registering the marriage and banking. In September, she returned to her parents' house, and upon investigation, he discovered that her brothers had tampered with her birthdate on official documents, changing it from May 18, 1985, to May 18, 1991.

    The husband claimed that when confronted, the family admitted to the fraud and apologized, a confession he recorded in a two-hour audio. He also accused his wife of frequently visiting her parents' house post-marriage and taking valuable items given by him and his family.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
