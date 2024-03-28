Bizarre! 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction

Among the devotees, childless couples particularly flock to the small temple dedicated to Lord Muruga situated amidst two hillocks in Tiruvanainallur village, especially during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival.

At the Villupuram temple in Tamil Nadu, nine lemons adorned the sacred spear of the deity and were sold for Rs 2.36 lakh in an auction held on Tuesday. Devotees hold a strong belief that consuming lemonade made from these lemons can cure infertility and bring prosperity to their families.

Local villagers express deep reverence for the temple's sacred lemons, considering them to possess mystical powers. "The temple is famous for its sacred lemons. People strongly believe that the lemons spiked in Lord Muruga's spear have magical powers," said a villager to TOI.

"Childless couples buy the lemons as there is a strong belief that the lemon cures infertility. Traders and businessmen buy the lemon seeking prosperity in their business ventures," said another villager to TOI.

Throughout the nine-day festival, temple priests consecrate a lemon each day by spiking it on the sacred spear. On the final day of the festivities, the temple management conducts an auction for these revered lemons. Among them, the lemon pierced on the first day holds particular significance, believed to possess the utmost auspiciousness and power.

Recently, a couple hailing from Kulathur village successfully acquired this esteemed lemon in the auction, securing it for Rs 50,500. Following tradition, those who win bids for the lemons partake in a purifying bath and then humbly receive the lemon after bowing before the temple priests.

This annual celebration has been a cherished tradition at the temple for many years, drawing devotees seeking blessings and prosperity from far and wide.