Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bizarre! 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction

    Among the devotees, childless couples particularly flock to the small temple dedicated to Lord Muruga situated amidst two hillocks in Tiruvanainallur village, especially during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival.

    Bizarre 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    At the Villupuram temple in Tamil Nadu, nine lemons adorned the sacred spear of the deity and were sold for Rs 2.36 lakh in an auction held on Tuesday. Devotees hold a strong belief that consuming lemonade made from these lemons can cure infertility and bring prosperity to their families.

    Local villagers express deep reverence for the temple's sacred lemons, considering them to possess mystical powers. "The temple is famous for its sacred lemons. People strongly believe that the lemons spiked in Lord Muruga's spear have magical powers," said a villager to TOI.

    Among the devotees, childless couples particularly flock to the small temple dedicated to Lord Muruga situated amidst two hillocks in Tiruvanainallur village, especially during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival. They eagerly participate in the auction organized by the temple management, hoping to acquire these revered lemons.

    "Childless couples buy the lemons as there is a strong belief that the lemon cures infertility. Traders and businessmen buy the lemon seeking prosperity in their business ventures," said another villager to TOI.

    Throughout the nine-day festival, temple priests consecrate a lemon each day by spiking it on the sacred spear. On the final day of the festivities, the temple management conducts an auction for these revered lemons. Among them, the lemon pierced on the first day holds particular significance, believed to possess the utmost auspiciousness and power.

    Recently, a couple hailing from Kulathur village successfully acquired this esteemed lemon in the auction, securing it for Rs 50,500. Following tradition, those who win bids for the lemons partake in a purifying bath and then humbly receive the lemon after bowing before the temple priests.

    This annual celebration has been a cherished tradition at the temple for many years, drawing devotees seeking blessings and prosperity from far and wide.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

    Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

    'Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26 polling day anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26

    Kerala: 40 batches of drugs banned due to poor quality rkn

    Kerala: 40 batches of drugs banned due to poor quality

    Recent Stories

    Here is why Nirmala Sitharaman is NOT be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 gcw

    Here's why Nirmala Sitharaman is NOT contesting Lok Sabha polls

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

    Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

    'Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26 polling day anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon