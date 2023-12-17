Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar: Outrage after 'ISIS-style' killing of Gopalganj priest; tongue & private part severed, eyes gouged out

     

    "A young priest was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. After five days, his body was recovered. There is a return of 'jungle raj' in the state," says BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    The discovery of the lifeless body of a missing priest near Bhadkuiya village in Gopalganj, Bihar, has sent shockwaves through the community. The priest, Manoj Kumar, had been missing for five days, and the gruesome details of his murder, involving severed body parts and gouged eyes, have ignited public fury. The incident has not only unveiled the brutality of the crime but has also led to a volatile situation, with locals expressing their anger through protests and clashes with the police.

    Manoj Kumar, a resident of Danapur village in the Manjhagarh police station area, served as a priest at the Shiva temple in his hometown. The priest went missing on Monday, creating immediate concern among his fellow temple priests and community members. The subsequent discovery of his mutilated body near Bhadkuiya village has intensified the gravity of the situation, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger.

    In response to the heinous crime, enraged villagers took to the streets, blocking NH-27 on Saturday and vehemently protesting against the perceived negligence of the police in handling the investigation. The protest escalated into a clash with law enforcement, leading to stone-pelting and resulting in a six-hour-long blockade of the highway. Police intervention, including lathi charges and firing in the air, was employed to disperse the agitated crowd.

    The incident has exposed the inefficiency of the police in resolving the missing person case promptly. Villagers, angered by the brutality of the crime and dissatisfied with the investigation, directed their frustration towards law enforcement, accusing them of negligence. The clash resulted in a damaged police vehicle and injuries to a constable. The police fired two rounds in the air to regain control and restore order.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has dubbed this incident as the 'return of Jungle Raj' in Bihar, with National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking to X to state, "Bihar now has Jungle Raj not Nitish Raj ISIS style killing of Pujari in Gopalganj Shot dead, eyes gouged out, private parts damaged Who is safe in Bihar? Neither Sadhus. Neither cops and nor is the common man."

    "ISIS style killing of Pujari in Gopalganj Bihar This is model we have seen in Congress run Rajasthan, MVA run Maharashtra and now Bihar INDI means danger for Sadhus and Pujaris," he added.

    The brutal murder of the missing priest in Gopalganj has left the community in shock and mourning. The disturbing details of the crime, coupled with the public outrage and clashes with the police, underscore the need for a thorough investigation into the incident. As authorities grapple with the aftermath, the community seeks justice for the slain priest, demanding answers and accountability in the face of this horrifying tragedy.

