Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge; discusses roadmap for opposition unity

    A roadmap to form an alliance of non-BJP parties was among many things discussed during a meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge discusses roadmap for opposition unity gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday. It is their second such meeting in the last one and a half months amid efforts to strengthen Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.  Kumar met Kharge and Gandhi at the Congress chief's 10, Rajaji Marg residence 

    According to sources, the agenda for building Opposition unity and a potential gathering of Opposition leaders in Patna were addressed at the discussion. Lalan Singh, the leader of the JD(U), and K C Venugopal, the general secretary of the Congress (Organisation), were also present at the meeting,  which came a day after Kumar and Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

    The JD(U) leader met the AAP convenor at his home and offered him "complete support" in their continuing dispute with the Centre regarding the management of administrative services.

    In a significant display of opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended Siddaramaiah's sworn-in ceremony as the chief minister of Karnataka on Saturday. Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders and regional satraps as part of the unity exercise which is yet to take a concrete shape.  

    Late last month, Kumar made a hint that when the Karnataka assembly elections were completed, a gathering of opposition leaders may take place in Patna, and that matters linked to forming opposition unity are anticipated to be covered in detail at that meeting.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Narendra Modi in Australia

    WATCH: Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Modi in Australia

    Kerala Train misses Cheriyanad station stop reverses 700 metres to pick up passengers gcw

    Kerala: Train misses Cheriyanad station, reverses 700 metres to pick up passengers

    Manipur Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in AJR

    Manipur: Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in

    Easy access to electronic cigarettes makes Union Health Ministry uncomfortable

    Easy access to electronic cigarettes makes Modi Govt crack the whip

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages AJR

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Narendra Modi in Australia

    WATCH: Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Modi in Australia

    football 36 goals, 1 EPL trophy Man City Haaland explains what title win means to him snt

    36 goals, 1 EPL trophy: Haaland explains what title win means to him

    ipl 2023 qualifier 1 preview csk vs gt chennai super kings versus gujarat titans dhoni shubman gill date time squad live stream snt

    Fear of Unknown: Dhoni faces 'Gill Test' as CSK gear up to face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier-1

    One Million Strong: Mradul Mishra's Instagram Odyssey from Sports Here to Marketing Icon

    “One Million Strong: Mradul Mishra's Instagram Odyssey from Sports Hero to Marketing Icon”

    7 quick house cleaning tips (MSW)

    7 quick house cleaning tips

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon