BIG NEWS! First test flight lands at Noida's Jewar Airport, IndiGo gets water salute (WATCH)

An IndiGo test flight successfully landed at Jewar International Airport in Noida for technical assessment. This marks a significant step towards the airport's operational launch in April next year, offering a glimpse into the future of air travel in the NCR.

An IndiGo test flight from Delhi’s IGI Airport landed at Jewar International Airport in Noida for technical assessment on Monday, before the commercial flight operations begin in April next year. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation gave a nod for the aircraft landing at Jewar Airport after completing all security checks. The landing of the flight took place between 1 pm and 2 pm today. Upon arrival, the IndiGo flight was given a water salute.

After taking off from IGI Airport, the test flight arrived to Jewar Airport in a matter of minutes. Before eventually touching down at the airport, the plane was in the air for one and a half to two hours, according to the officials.



"Close cooperation between the pilot and the ATC will be keenly observed prior to the aircraft's landing at Jewar Airport. The plane will land on the runway following complete safety inspections," they had previously stated.

About Jewar airport

The airport is located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district and aims to start operations in April next year. It will become the second major airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) after the IGI airport.

In November 2021, Jewar Airport's foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In collaboration with Noida International Airport Limited, the implementing agency acting on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, the airport is being constructed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG.

The project spans 1,334 hectares, and it is anticipated that 1.2 crore passengers would utilize the airport annually in its initial phase. By the end of the decade, the number is expected to rise to 3 crore, and a few years later, it will reach 7 crore.

The airport is connected to Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi via the signal-free Yamuna Expressway.

