    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family

    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    In a shocking case of prolonged domestic abuse, a woman in Bhopal was rescued by the police after being held captive by her in-laws for 16 years. The incident, which took place in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, has left the community stunned.

    The victim is identified as Ranu Sahur and was freed following a complaint lodged by her father, Kishan Lal Sahu. According to Shilpa, the officer-in-charge of Jahangirabad Women's Police Station, the rescue operation was carried out after Ranu's father raised concerns about her well-being.

    Ranu was married in 2006, but from 2008 onward, her in-laws allegedly subjected her to severe harassment and completely cut off her communication with the outside world, including her own family. Ranu's father reported that she was not only prevented from contacting him but was also separated from her son and daughter for the entirety of her captivity.

    The turning point came when neighbors of Ranu's in-laws, concerned about her deteriorating health due to years of abuse, informed Kishan Lal about her critical condition. Distressed by the news, he immediately approached the authorities for help.

    Acting on the complaint, a police team, with the assistance of a local NGO, managed to rescue Ranu from the house. She has since been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment, and her condition is being closely monitored.

    Police have launched a full investigation into the case to determine the extent of the abuse and to hold the responsible parties accountable. Further legal action is expected as the investigation continues.

