Bengaluru Rural Election Results 2024: BJP-JD(S)'s CN Manjunath poses fierce battle against INC's DK Suresh

The Bengaluru Rural constituency sees a fierce contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections between Congress's DK Suresh and BJP's Dr. CN Manjunath, amid an alliance with JD(S). Historically a Congress stronghold, Suresh won decisively in 2014 and 2019. This high-stakes race covers eight Assembly segments and remains a crucial battleground for both parties.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded, all attention is focused on the Bengaluru Rural constituency. Here, political dynasties collide in a high-stakes contest for parliamentary representation. The Congress stronghold is being vigorously challenged by the BJP-JD(S) alliance, setting the stage for a gripping showdown between well-known contenders. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). The key candidates of Bengaluru rural Lok Sabha constituency are:

Dr. CN Manjunath of Bharatiya Janata Party

DK Suresh of the Indian National Congress

Hemavathi K of SUCI(C)

DK Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

2019 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress (INC) DK Suresh emerged victorious, securing 878,258 votes. His nearest rival, Ashwathnarayan Gowda of the BJP, trailed with 671,388 votes. The Congress retained its stronghold on the seat, securing a significant margin of 206,870 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha election results:

In 2014, DK Suresh, a prominent Congress leader and the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, secured victory in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. During the Modi wave, the Congress successfully retained the Bengaluru Rural seat. DK Suresh of the Congress defeated BJP's Muniraju Gowda by a significant margin of nearly 2.31 lakh votes. Suresh garnered 6.52 lakh votes, while Gowda managed to secure only 4.21 lakh votes.

The Bengaluru Rural seat encompasses eight Assembly segments, including Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, and Channapatna. This constituency is classified as a general seat, where the INC and the BJP emerge as the primary contenders vying for electoral victory.

