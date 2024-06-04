Bengaluru North Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rajeev Gowda aims to break BJP stronghold, beat Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru North, a key constituency in Karnataka's capital, saw a 54.45% voter turnout in the 2024 elections. Key candidates include Kumari Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) and Prof. MV Rajeev Gowda (INC). Historically a BJP stronghold, D.V. Sadananda Gowda won in 2019 and 2014. The urban constituency is diverse, with a high literacy rate of 88.99%.

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, situated in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, holds immense significance in the state's political landscape. During the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, held on April 26, this constituency witnessed active participation with a noteworthy voter turnout of 54.45%. Reflecting a diverse demographic, Bengaluru North remains pivotal in Karnataka's electoral dynamics. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). The key candidates of Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency are,

Kumari Shobha Karandlaje (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Prof. MV Rajeev Gowda (Indian National Congress)

2019 Lok Sabha election results:

During the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Bengaluru North was the battleground for a highly competitive contest. With a substantial voter turnout of 54.66%, the constituency witnessed a fierce electoral battle. Emerging victorious was BJP candidate D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who secured a significant victory margin of 1,47,518 votes. Gowda garnered a total of 8,24,500 votes, decisively defeating his closest rival, Krishna Byregowda of the INC, who managed to secure 6,76,982 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2014 Bangalore North Lok Sabha elections, D.V. Sadananda Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious with a commanding lead. He secured 7,18,326 votes, constituting a substantial vote share of 53.42%. His closest competitor, C. Narayana Swamy from the Indian National Congress, trailed behind with 4,88,562 votes, capturing 36.33% of the total votes.

The Bengaluru North constituency, covering areas like Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, and BTM Layout, is distinctly urban in its demographic makeup. Among its 30,38,162 residents, approximately 12.5% belong to Scheduled Castes, 12.97% are Muslims, and 2% are Scheduled Tribes. The constituency boasts a high literacy rate of 88.99%.

