Bengal SHOCKER! Doctor rapes female patient after injecting sedatives, extorts Rs 4 lakh with video threat

In a shocking case from Hasnabad, North 24 Parganas, a doctor in his mid-40s has been accused of raping a 26-year-old female patient. Reports indicate that the doctor injected the victim with sedatives to incapacitate her before filming the assault.
 

Bengal SHOCKER! Doctor rapes female patient using sedatives; extorts Rs 4 lakh with video threat anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a doctor in his mid-40s raped a 26-year-old female patient at Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas. According to reports, the accused subjected the victim to a horrific ordeal, injecting her with sedatives to render her unconscious. He then captured the sexual assault, exploiting the footage to extort Rs 4 lakh from the victim by threatening to post it on social media.

The matter was revealed when the survivor, along with her husband, who is employed in Bihar, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Nur Alam Sardar at Hasnabad Police Station on Monday evening. Authorities apprehended the suspect at his clinic-cum-residence located in Barunhat, Hasnabad.
The woman's statement was recorded confidentially, and the accused was produced before the court.

Sardar was placed in police custody for four days following his appearance in a Basirhat court on Tuesday afternoon. In her complaint, the woman stated that when her husband was out of state a few days earlier, she visited the doctor for treatment. During the visit, he allegedly sedated her and then raped her.

