Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Be prepared, say experts after Delhi-NCR gets jolted by tremors yet again

    A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Nepal, causing tremors felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The frequency of such earthquakes in the region has raised questions about the causes.

    Be prepared, say experts after Delhi-NCR gets jolted by tremors yet again after Nepal earthquake
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Nepal experienced a massive earthquake on Friday with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale, marking the third such event in just one month. The tremors also reverberated across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Experts have issued warnings for people to stay vigilant and prepared, particularly since the central belt in Nepal is identified as an 'actively energy releasing sector'.

    Frequent earthquake occurrences in the Delhi-NCR region have led to questions about why this area witnesses such seismic activity. Earthquakes are a result of tremors caused by the movement of tectonic plates within the Earth's crust. These plates exist within the Earth's uppermost layer, known as the crust, and when two blocks of the Earth's surface move against each other, earthquakes occur.

    The northern region of India is home to the Himalayan mountain range, formed when the Indian Plate moved northward to collide with the Eurasian Plate approximately 40-50 million years ago. Scientists emphasize that pressure is steadily building beneath the Himalayas due to the continuous northward movement of the Indian Plate, leading to conflicts with the Eurasian Plate. This mounting pressure is expected to be released through one or a series of major earthquakes, likely measuring over eight on the Richter Scale, although the exact timing of such an event cannot be accurately predicted.

    The government of India acknowledges that nearly 59% of the country's landmass, spanning all states, is susceptible to earthquakes of varying intensities. India's seismic zoning map classifies the entire area into four seismic zones, with Zone V being the most seismically active region and Zone II being the least. Eight states and Union Territories fall into Zone 5, facing the highest-intensity earthquake risks, while the Delhi-NCR region is categorized in Zone IV.

    Seismologists stress the importance of remaining alert and watchful. Many scientists have warned that a major earthquake could strike the Himalayan region at any time, as the Indian tectonic plate remains in conflict with the Eurasian plate while moving northward.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Youth arrested for killing two friends in Palakkad's Thrithala anr

    Kerala: Youth arrested for killing two friends in Palakkad's Thrithala

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Mahadev Betting App-Bhupesh Baghel ED probe Modiastra has been deployed, says Congress

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'Modiastra' has been deployed, says Congress

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress to release possible candidates list within 3-4 days vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress to release possible candidates list within 3-4 days

    Heavy rains lash Chennai; downpour may continue for 3 more days

    Heavy rains lash Chennai; downpour may continue for 3 more days

    Recent Stories

    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more ATG

    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more

    Kerala: Youth arrested for killing two friends in Palakkad's Thrithala anr

    Kerala: Youth arrested for killing two friends in Palakkad's Thrithala

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy vkp

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted RBA

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted

    Terror strikes Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base Latest updates

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon