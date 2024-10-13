Bangladesh: Derogatory message targeting Goddess Durga appears on LED Screen

A video purportedly from Bangladesh has gone viral on social media, showing a derogatory message against Goddess Durga displayed on an LED screen. The video's authenticity is unverified, but it raises concerns about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly during Durga Puja.

Following Sheikh Hasina's departure from power, Hindus in Bangladesh have reportedly faced increased persecution. Minorities in Bangladesh have also repeatedly faced harassment. Amidst this situation, a video purportedly from Bangladesh has gone viral on social media during Durga Puja, depicting a deeply offensive message towards Goddess Durga. While Asianet News Bangla has not verified the video's authenticity, it was posted by an X handle named 'Pakistan Untold'.

Pakistan Untold posted the video on social media with the caption, "Durga—'I will r@pe you.'" The 10-minute video displays the highly disrespectful message on an LED board. It further states, "Islamists' message to all Hindu females in Bangladesh on an LED screen in front of a Hindu temple." Watch the video. Asianet Newsable has not verified the authenticity of this video.

"Durga—'I will r@pe you.' "



- Islamists' message to all Hindu females in Bangladesh on an LED screen in front of a Hindu temple.



VC: @VHindus71pic.twitter.com/ptU9zn9jKG — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) October 12, 2024

Asianet News Bangla has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Several communal incidents have occurred in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, including disruptions to the festivities. However, this video surpasses those incidents in severity. If genuine, it raises serious questions about the safety of Hindu women in Bangladesh. Hindus are reportedly being coerced into resigning from government jobs, and they face severe persecution in various areas.

Such hateful acts highlight the vulnerability of women's safety. The interim government of Bangladesh has repeatedly remained silent on the persecution of minorities. Even after the emergence of this disturbing video, the Bangladeshi government has not issued any response. Although the interim government claims to work for people of all religions, minorities in Bangladesh allege that this is not the case.

