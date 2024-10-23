Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests another accused from Haryana

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an 11th suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case. Police say one suspect had a photo of Siddique's son, Zeeshan, and that Snapchat was used for communication.

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests another accused from Haryana total 11 held gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

The Mumbai Crime Branch stated on Wednesday that Amit Hisamsing Kumar, a 29-year-old resident of Nathwan Patti, Kaithal, Haryana, had been taken into custody. It added that a total of 11 accused have been arrested. Notably, on October 20, the Mumbai Crime Branch made another arrest in relation to the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Mumbai Police reported on Sunday that ten persons have been detained in connection with the case. Bhagwant Singh has been recognized as the accused. He was taken into custody in Navi Mumbai's Belapur.

Police claim that Bhagwant helped the gunmen by giving them weapons and a place to stay. Additionally, Bhagwant is accused of bringing firearms to Mumbai from Rajasthan.

Baba Siddique was shot in front of his Nirmal Nagar office. After receiving emergency care at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for two gunshot wounds to the chest, he passed away on October 12 from his wounds. Shyam Sonawane, a police security officer who was with the former Maharashtra minister when the event occurred, was suspended by Mumbai Police on October 19.

Mumbai Police claim that policeman Shyam Sonawane, who was assigned to Baba Siddiqui's protection, "did not take any action" against the defendant who was firing at Siddiqui at the time.

In another development, Mumbai Police said that one of the apprehended suspects had a picture of Zeeshan Siddique, the son of NCP leader Baba Siddique, on his phone.

According to the police, the accused's manager sent this photo to them over Snapchat. "Investigation revealed that the shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to share information with messages being deleted after instructions were given," police in Mumbai stated.

