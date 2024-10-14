Baba Siddique murder: Over 700 hitmen work for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; inside his jail operations

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently jailed in Gujarat, claims responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, stirring up memories of Mumbai's past gang wars. From student politics to organized crime, Bishnoi's criminal history and the operations of his extensive gang are explored.

The fear of gang wars and the underworld, which had been prevalent in Mumbai for nearly thirty years since the late 1970s, is being reignited by Lawrence Bishnoi, who has taken credit for the Saturday night murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Bishnoi is being held at Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail on charges related to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was allegedly responsible for the September 12 murder of a gym owner in South Delhi.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

The 31-year-old criminal is the son of a wealthy farmer from the Ferzopur area of Punjab's Dhattaranwali village. He is a member of the Bishnoi community, which has members across Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. After completing his 12th grade schooling, he moved to Chandigarh in 2010 to attend college. He entered student politics after enrolling at DAV College, and from 2011 to 2012, he served as president of Punjab University's Student Organization.

In April 2010, he was initially charged with attempting to commit murder, then in the same month, he was charged with trespassing again. A mobile phone robbery and assault lawsuit was filed against him in February 2011. The three instances all had something to do with student politics.

After being prosecuted under the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Bishnoi was originally imprisoned in Bathinda in 2012 before being sent to Tihar. More than two dozen criminal proceedings have been filed against Bishnoi, including extortion and the killings of political figures. Along with trading in alcohol and importing weapons, his group frequently shielded killers. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat brought Bishnoi to the state in relation to a cross-border smuggling investigation.

About Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its operations

Over the years, the Bishnoi gang has been increasingly involved in arms trafficking, extortion, and murder. The gang uses skilled shooters to carry out attacks and coerce victims into submission in order to extort money from high-profile targets, including as influential businesspeople, the liquor mafia, and celebrities like Punjabi musicians.

With global operations spanning across continents, the Bishnoi gang is no small-time syndicate. Their operations are vast and intricate, extending through several Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, and even have ties abroad.

The Bishnoi gang is known to operate with over 700 shooters across five states, with international connections as well, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). At least 300 shooters are from Punjab.

According to reports, the NIA claims that Bishnoi is operating from prison by using his powerful ties and affiliations, including pro-Khalistan organizations. He purposefully stays away from bail applications and communicates with his assistants via "Dabba Calling" and VoIP.

Criminals, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, employ a technique known as "dabba calling" to make calls that are impossible to monitor by directing them through illicit exchanges, evading law enforcement tracking and standard mobile networks.

High-end VPN networks are frequently installed on other prisoners' cell phones to conceal the IP addresses and whereabouts of those he speaks with. Sources claim that the Bishnoi gang contacts local criminals. For every contract killing or political assassination that the Bishnoi gang orders, these local organizations subsequently employ shooters who receive guns training and receive hefty compensation. The Bishnoi gang functions like a corporate company, much like how Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company operates.

