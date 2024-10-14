Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique murder: Over 700 hitmen work for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; inside his jail operations

    Lawrence Bishnoi, currently jailed in Gujarat, claims responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, stirring up memories of Mumbai's past gang wars. From student politics to organized crime, Bishnoi's criminal history and the operations of his extensive gang are explored.

    Baba Siddique murder: Over 700 hitmen work for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Know his jail operations gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    The fear of gang wars and the underworld, which had been prevalent in Mumbai for nearly thirty years since the late 1970s, is being reignited by Lawrence Bishnoi, who has taken credit for the Saturday night murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Bishnoi is being held at Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail on charges related to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was allegedly responsible for the September 12 murder of a gym owner in South Delhi.

    Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

    The 31-year-old criminal is the son of a wealthy farmer from the Ferzopur area of Punjab's Dhattaranwali village. He is a member of the Bishnoi community, which has members across Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. After completing his 12th grade schooling, he moved to Chandigarh in 2010 to attend college. He entered student politics after enrolling at DAV College, and from 2011 to 2012, he served as president of Punjab University's Student Organization.

    In April 2010, he was initially charged with attempting to commit murder, then in the same month, he was charged with trespassing again. A mobile phone robbery and assault lawsuit was filed against him in February 2011. The three instances all had something to do with student politics.

    After being prosecuted under the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Bishnoi was originally imprisoned in Bathinda in 2012 before being sent to Tihar. More than two dozen criminal proceedings have been filed against Bishnoi, including extortion and the killings of political figures. Along with trading in alcohol and importing weapons, his group frequently shielded killers. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat brought Bishnoi to the state in relation to a cross-border smuggling investigation.

    About Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its operations

    Over the years, the Bishnoi gang has been increasingly involved in arms trafficking, extortion, and murder. The gang uses skilled shooters to carry out attacks and coerce victims into submission in order to extort money from high-profile targets, including as influential businesspeople, the liquor mafia, and celebrities like Punjabi musicians.

    With global operations spanning across continents, the Bishnoi gang is no small-time syndicate. Their operations are vast and intricate, extending through several Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, and even have ties abroad.

    The Bishnoi gang is known to operate with over 700 shooters across five states, with international connections as well, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). At least 300 shooters are from Punjab.

    According to reports, the NIA claims that Bishnoi is operating from prison by using his powerful ties and affiliations, including pro-Khalistan organizations. He purposefully stays away from bail applications and communicates with his assistants via "Dabba Calling" and VoIP.

    Criminals, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, employ a technique known as "dabba calling" to make calls that are impossible to monitor by directing them through illicit exchanges, evading law enforcement tracking and standard mobile networks.

    High-end VPN networks are frequently installed on other prisoners' cell phones to conceal the IP addresses and whereabouts of those he speaks with. Sources claim that the Bishnoi gang contacts local criminals. For every contract killing or political assassination that the Bishnoi gang orders, these local organizations subsequently employ shooters who receive guns training and receive hefty compensation. The Bishnoi gang functions like a corporate company, much like how Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company operates.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH) shk

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH)

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured dmn

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured

    Recent Stories

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon