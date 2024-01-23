Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi's YouTube Live on 'Pran Pratishtha' becomes most watched in world

    Ayodhya Ram temple Pran Pratishtha's live streaming on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel created a massive record worldwide with the most watched video. On his official YouTube account, PM Modi has 2.1 crore subscribers.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    New Delhi: With more than 19 million live views, "Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has broken all previous records for the most views of any live stream on the platform.   

    The two live videos on Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel, "PM Modi LIVE | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE | Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha" and "Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha LIVE | PM Modi attends Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram in Ayodhya," broke all previous records with over 10 million and 9 million views, respectively. It surpassed the records of live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, a FIFA World Cup 2023 match, and an Apple launch event. 

    Live streaming of the August 23, 2023, landing of "Chandrayaan-3" held the top spot until Sunday, January 21, with 8.09 million views globally. Brazil vs. Croatia in the World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal, with 6.14 million views, was the next most popular video until December 2022. 

    On his official YouTube account, PM Modi has 2.1 crore subscribers, 23,750 videos, and 472,000,000 views. This makes the Indian Prime Minister the most followed global leader on YouTube. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with over 64 lakh subscribers, is the second most subscribed global leader after PM Modi.

    Amidst jubilant celebrations in the town of Ayodhya, the newly constructed temple witnessed the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol on Monday (Jan 22), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participating in the sacred rituals. Accompanied by grandeur, the prime minister walked into the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) adorning a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a resplendent golden kurta paired with a cream dhoti and patka, he performed the 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" before proceeding to the sanctum sanctorum for the consecration rituals.
     

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
