Aviation ministry acts on spate of hoax bomb threats: Rs 1 lakh fine imposed, BCAS' authority strengthened

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced new rules imposing fines up to Rs 1 lakh for issuing hoax threats, while granting BCAS enhanced authority to ensure aviation security.

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of hoax bomb threats in the aviation sector, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued new regulations that impose hefty fines and empower the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with increased authority. The new rules, which came into effect on December 9, aim to curb false information that disrupts flight operations and endangers safety.

Under the updated Aircraft (Security) Rules, individuals found guilty of issuing hoax threats could face a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with other criminal charges.

The amendments also grant the BCAS the power to refuse or remove passengers from aircraft if their presence poses a security threat. This provision allows the Director General of BCAS to take necessary actions in the interest of security, including barring persons from boarding or forcing individuals to disembark.

“29A. Reserved right of admission in aircraft… the Director General (of BCAS) may, if he is satisfied that it is necessary or expedient to do so in the interest of security, issue such directions in writing to refuse admission to any person or group of persons in the aircraft or require any person or persons to leave the aircraft,” the notification read.

The new regulations come in response to a rising number of hoax threats this year. In 2024 alone, approximately 1,000 flights have been targeted with false bomb alerts, causing significant disruptions and incurring substantial financial losses for airlines. In addition to the inconvenience caused to passengers, these hoax threats have placed considerable strain on airport resources and security personnel.

The newly inserted rule, 30A, specifically addresses the prohibition of communicating false information that could jeopardize the safety and security of an aircraft or airport facilities.

“Prohibition to communicate false information. No person shall communicate false information so as to (a) jeopardise safety and security of an aircraft, aerodrome or civil aviation facility or both; (b) cause panic among passengers, crew and ground personnel or the general public; or disrupt civil aviation operation," the rule states.

In a Times of India report, aviation lawyer Nitin Sarin emphasized that violations of rule 30A fall under the highest level of contravention, with penalties for individuals reaching up to Rs 1 lakh. Organizations found responsible for such threats face even steeper fines, with penalties ranging from Rs 50 lakh for small organizations to Rs 1 crore for large ones.

