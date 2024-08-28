Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto manufacturers to offer discount for those scrapping old vehicles to buy new ones, says Gadkari

    Several commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturers will offer discounts for buying new vehicles against the scrapping of older vehicles with a valid Certificate of Deposit, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on August 27.

    Auto manufacturers to offer discount for those scrapping old vehicles to buy new ones, says Nitin Gadkari gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Tuesday that passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts for the purchase of new vehicles against the scrapping of older ones of buyers with a valid Certificate of Deposit. The minister convened a meeting with the CEOs of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM) where important concerns facing the car industry were discussed and a decision was made.

    Taking to X, Gadkari said, "I am pleased to report that, in response to my recommendation, several commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts for the purchase of new vehicles against the scrapping of older vehicles with a valid Certificate of Deposit. This initiative will significantly advance our Circular Economy efforts, ensuring that cleaner, safer, and more efficient vehicles are on our roads."

    He expressed his gratitude to the automakers for their initiative in joining the Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Program. Major Indian automakers are probably going to provide customers who destroy their old cars in order to purchase new ones a discount of 1.5–3.5 percent. The minister had stated the previous year that the nation need 400 automated fitness test centres and 1,000 car scrapping facilities. The minister had stated that India could serve as a hub for scrapping in South Asia, pointing out that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy benefits all parties involved.

    In August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, stating that it will facilitate in the phase-out of outdated and environmentally harmful cars while simultaneously advancing a circular economy.

    On April 1, 2022, the policy on automobile scrappage was implemented. The Centre claimed that under the scheme, states and Union Territories (UTs) will reimburse up to 25% of the road tax on new cars that are bought after old cars are scrapped. The policy, which was unveiled in the Union Budget 2021–22, mandates fitness checks for commercial cars after 15 years of ownership, while personal vehicles have a 20-year timeframe.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize Rs 1 crore today?

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in AJR

    'Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in

    Jodhpur HORROR! 15-year-old girl gangraped at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 contractual employees arrested anr

    Jodhpur HORROR! 15-year-old girl gangraped at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 contractual employees arrested

    Actor Darshan transfer to Ballari jail know its history significance and background vkp

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    Recent Stories

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts dmn

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize Rs 1 crore today?

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in AJR

    'Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 28: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 28: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon