At last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi says last 5 years were about Reform, Perform and Transform (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the accomplishments of the past five years, characterizing them as a period of simultaneous reform, performance, and transformation for India. Expressing gratitude, particularly to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges faced by the country, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adoption of new working methods by the parliamentary body.

Highlighting the adaptability and commitment of Members of Parliament (MPs), PM Modi noted their decision to voluntarily reduce their salaries by 30% and the cessation of subsidies for canteen food, aimed at averting public criticism. Reflecting on the forthcoming shift to the new Parliament building, PM Modi recalled the symbolic significance of the Sengol ceremony within the new edifice.

Addressing the significant legislative achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi cited the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of the triple talaq bill. He underscored the commencement of the new Parliament building's journey with the introduction of the women's reservation bill, emphasizing the crucial role envisioned for India in the next 25 years, aspiring towards a 'Vikshit Bharat' (Developed India).

PM Modi remarked on the rarity of witnessing both reform and performance leading to transformation, affirming his belief in the continued blessings upon the 17th Lok Sabha by the people of India. He lauded the numerous game-changing reforms enacted during the past five years, laying the foundation for a stronger India.

Additionally, PM Modi praised the exceptional productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha, with a remarkable 97% average productivity and seven sessions surpassing 100% productivity. Speaking from the new Parliament building, PM Modi emphasized its embodiment of India's rich heritage and the spirit of independence experienced in 1947. He highlighted the significance of the Sengol ceremony, intended to inspire future generations with the values and ideals upheld by the nation during challenging times.”