Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    At last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi says last 5 years were about Reform, Perform and Transform (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha, highlighting the achievements of the past five years characterized by reform, performance, and transformation.

    At last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi says last 5 years were about Reform, Perform and Transform (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the accomplishments of the past five years, characterizing them as a period of simultaneous reform, performance, and transformation for India. Expressing gratitude, particularly to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges faced by the country, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adoption of new working methods by the parliamentary body.

    Highlighting the adaptability and commitment of Members of Parliament (MPs), PM Modi noted their decision to voluntarily reduce their salaries by 30% and the cessation of subsidies for canteen food, aimed at averting public criticism. Reflecting on the forthcoming shift to the new Parliament building, PM Modi recalled the symbolic significance of the Sengol ceremony within the new edifice.

    Addressing the significant legislative achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi cited the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of the triple talaq bill. He underscored the commencement of the new Parliament building's journey with the introduction of the women's reservation bill, emphasizing the crucial role envisioned for India in the next 25 years, aspiring towards a 'Vikshit Bharat' (Developed India).

    PM Modi remarked on the rarity of witnessing both reform and performance leading to transformation, affirming his belief in the continued blessings upon the 17th Lok Sabha by the people of India. He lauded the numerous game-changing reforms enacted during the past five years, laying the foundation for a stronger India.

    Additionally, PM Modi praised the exceptional productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha, with a remarkable 97% average productivity and seven sessions surpassing 100% productivity. Speaking from the new Parliament building, PM Modi emphasized its embodiment of India's rich heritage and the spirit of independence experienced in 1947. He highlighted the significance of the Sengol ceremony, intended to inspire future generations with the values and ideals upheld by the nation during challenging times.”

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    'I did not like India, the country...' Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Viral video 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus watch gcw

    Bengaluru: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on bus, video goes viral

    Revealed Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Revealed: Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year; Here's what you can expect from it

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    'I did not like India, the country...' Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: Family shares crucial information; Here's what they said ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: Family shares crucial information; Here's what they said

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon