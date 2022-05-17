Assam floods: 5 dead, 2 lakh people affected across 20 districts

The worst-affected district is Hojai, which has 78,157 people affected by the flood, followed by Cachar, which has 51,357 people affected.

Several Assam districts have been devastated due to floods. It has affected nearly 2 lakh people in 20 districts, following the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Two people died in the Cachar floods, while three died in landslides in Dima Hasao.

The disaster has affected nearly 1,97,248 people in 652 villages. Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri are among the 20 districts that have been devastated by floods.

The worst-affected district is Hojai, which has 78,157 people affected by the flood, followed by Cachar, which has 51,357 people affected. Underwater is 16645.61 hectares of crops.

Authorities have set up 67 aid camps and distribution centres, housing 32,959 individuals. At Neamatighat, the Brahmaputra River flows above the danger level, while at Kampur, the Kopili River flows above the danger level.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Fire and Emergency Services have all been deployed to the flood-affected districts to conduct rescue operations.

Embankments have been breached at 16 locations following the ASDMA, while several roads, bridges, and houses have been completed or partially destroyed.

Following the ASDMA bulletin, "Since May 15, all roads and trains going to Haflong have been closed." As a result, Dima Hasao is isolated from the rest of the state.

The Northeast Frontier Railway informed that it is now attempting to repair the damaged line at the Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao and resuming train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram.

Social media users shared photos of the damaged New Haflong Railway Station. The images showed it completely covered in debris, with an empty passenger train standing at the station.

