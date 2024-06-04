Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Congress' Mira Borthakur fight key seat

    LIVE Guwahati Election Results 2024: Results of the 2024 Guwahati Lok Sabha Elections reveal a competitive race in Assam's prominent Guwahati constituency. The contest features BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami, both first-time candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. They are appealing to over 2 million voters, with a slight majority being women

    Assam Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    On May 7th, Guwahati constituency of Assam went to polls. It is a key electoral district of Assam. Counting of votes start today, 4th of June from 8 A.M

    With 1,922,270 registered voters, it plays a crucial role in regional politics. This constituency, covering the largest district in Assam and the entire northeastern region, includes 10 assembly segments: Dudhnai, Boko, Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati East, Guwahati West, Hajo, and Barkhetry. It is a general seat, meaning it is not reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    The BJP has nominated Bijuli Kalita Medhi for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, while the Congress has chosen Mira Barthakur Goswami as their candidate. Goswami switched to the Congress after her expulsion from the BJP in 2018 due to accusations of anti-party actions. Medhi holds the position of vice-president in the state BJP unit and previously led the party’s women's wing in Assam. Both candidates, Medhi and Goswami, are making their debut in contesting at this significant level.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    The constituency boasts 2 million voters and saw its most recent electoral contest in the 2019 parliamentary elections, where BJP's Queen Oja faced off against Congress's Bobbeeta Sarma. Oja emerged victorious, winning by a substantial margin of over 300,000 votes. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2014

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Bijoya Chakravarty won the election against key opponent Manash Borah of Indian National Congress. She garnered 7,64,985 votes against against first runner up Manash Borah's 4,49,201 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:57 AM IST
