    Asianet Newsable Impact: Rajnath Singh speaks to Bihar CM Nitish about assault on Galwan Valley hero's father

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured that appropriate action will be taken and that a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the matter.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    In a massive development in the shocking case of apathy and police brutality, which was brought to light by Asianet Newsable, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and enquired about the manhandling of a Galwan Valley braveheart's father in Vaishali over a memorial constructed in his son's memory.

    Asianet Newsable has learnt that Nitish has assured that appropriate action will be taken and that a team has been constituted to probe the matter. According to sources, Rajnath expressed his displeasure over the incident during the call, following which the Bihar chief minister assured him that appropriate action would be taken against whoever was found involved.

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Army assures help to Bihar family fighting for Galwan Valley braveheart's memorial

    Earlier in the day, furore broke out once again over the issue in the Bihar assembly as the state government was cornered by the Opposition. Strict action was sought against the police personnel who manhandled and abused Rajkapoor  Singh, whose son Jai Kishor Singh was killed during the clashes with the Chinese People's Liberation Army at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020.

    Rajkapoor was arrested after a complaint was lodged against him under the SC/ST Act after a land dispute with a Harinath Ram over the construction of the memorial of Jai Kishor Singh in village Chakfateh under Jandaha block of Vaishali district.

    According to local police officials, Rajkapoor was arrested on February 25 night based on the FIR, in which the complainant alleged that he was illegally constructing a memorial for his son. However, the fact that really punches holes in the police version of events is that the construction of the memorial began after a consensus was achieved at a meeting convened by the Panchayat committee. The consensus was that the memorial would be constructed, and Harinath would vacate his land and move to another land that Rajkapoor would acquire for him. As the construction was nearing completion, Harinath took a U-turn and refused to vacate the land.

    The police version also runs contrary to the announcements made by politicians, both at the local, state and central levels, that a memorial would be constructed in the memory of the Galwan Valley martyr. 

    Updates to follow...

    Also Read: Bihar shocker: Cops drag, abuse father of soldier who died fighting for nation at Galwan

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
