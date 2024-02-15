Ashwini Vaishnaw shares 'scenic rail journey' over India's largest salt lake; netizens react (WATCH)

Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to share a spectacular aerial video of a train cruising next to Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake. The video was taken by travel photographer Raj Mohan, according to the watermark on the clip. Watch video here.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw updates followers on railway advancements by sharing eye-catching images and videos of trains and stations around India. He shared an amazing overhead video of a train passing by Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan on X, the platform that was once known as Twitter. The watermark on the video indicates that travel photographer Raj Mohan took it.

"Scenic rail journey over India's largest inland salt lake," Vaishnaw wrote in the caption of the post.

The video has received over 10,000 likes and over 174,000 views since it was shared. Some people in the comments section referred to the video as mesmerizing, while others termed it lovely.

"Beautiful! We used to see such visuals n video earlier of Europe only! Now proud of having in our own nation!" wrote one user. Another person said, "Picturesque and serene!" "Excellent location to stroll through," commented a third person.

Located in east-central Rajasthan, Sambhar Salt Lake is the biggest salt lake in India. A hidden treasure for those who love the outdoors. The lake bed, which is often dry throughout the summer, is frequently covered with salt sheets that, from a distance, resemble snow.



As per Britannica, the lake is believed to have been formed in the sixth century by the goddess Shakambari, who was the wife of Shiva and a manifestation of Durga. The Mughal era exploited the lake's salt resource, which the princely realms of Jaipur and Jodhpur eventually shared ownership over.