Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, likely to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman Temple before surrendering

    As per Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources, Delhi CM may pay a visit to three key places before heading to the Tihar Jail around 3:00 pm today. The list includes Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat, the party office at the DDU Marg and a temple.

    Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, likely to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman Temple before surrendering gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    As ordered by the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will return to jail on Sunday, June 2. This is after a Delhi court deferred his request for temporary parole on medical reasons till June 5.

    Kejriwal, jailed in the Delhi excise case, was on a three-week temporary bail for campaigning during Lok Sabha election 2024, which concluded yesterday, June 1. The Chief Minister is expected to head back to jail at around 3 pm. However, before that, he is likely to visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at the Raj Ghat, the party office at the DDU Marg and a Hanuman temple, according to reports.

    Kejriwal met with the AAP's Political Affairs Committee at his house on Saturday, the day before he was supposed to resign. He also went to an INDIA bloc meeting at the house of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and MLA Durgesh Pathak were among the prominent AAP figures present at the PAC meeting. According to sources, the chief minister stressed the need of maintaining unity among the party leaders in his absence.

    Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. The polls ended on June 1. The Chief Minister said on Friday that he will leave on June 2 at approximately 3 PM in order to turn himself in to the jail administration.

    He had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension of the interim bail granted by it in the money laundering case linked to alleged excise policy scam. He had appealed that he needed time to undertake medical testing since he was losing weight and had a high ketone level, but the SC registry on Wednesday rejected an urgent listing of his request.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Bihar BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot snt

    Bihar: BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot

    Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win snt

    'Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time': AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions jan ki baat snt

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today vkp

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5 vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy? RBA

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy?

    Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam RBA

    Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon