    Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest: Tihar officials claim in report to L-G

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ceased insulin intake months prior to his arrest and has since been relying on a basic anti-diabetes oral medication, as per officials citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 7:49 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ceased insulin intake months prior to his arrest and has since been relying on a basic anti-diabetes oral medication, as per officials citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

    This report comes to light hours after AAP's Atishi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating, "This is the sugar level reading of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from April 12 to April 17. If insulin is not given at such a high sugar level, the person may slowly suffer multi-organ failure. What kind of cruel government is this that is refusing to give insulin to diabetic patients?"

     

    Citing the Tihar reports, officials added, Kejriwal -- who is under the care of a Telangana-based private doctor for diabetes -- stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called Metformin.

    During medical examinations conducted in Tihar jail, Kejriwal informed doctors that he had been on insulin for "the past few years" but had discontinued its usage "a few months back," according to the report.

    Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's now-defunct excise policy. He has been held in Tihar jail since April 1.

    According to medical records from RML Hospital, the Tihar report stated that Kejriwal was "neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated". Additionally, it noted that the chief minister's health was evaluated by a specialist in internal medicine on April 10 and April 15.

    The specialist advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is "incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time" during his treatment, it said.

    The medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal, noted, "Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now."

    The Tihar administration, in a letter addressed to AIIMS requesting a diet plan for the AAP chief, revealed that Kejriwal had been regularly consuming high-sugar foods such as "sweets, laddoos, bananas, mangoes, fruit chaat, fried foods, namkeen, bhujia, sweetened tea, poori-aloo, pickles, and other high-cholesterol items."

    According to the report, the diet plan provided by AIIMS strictly prohibits most of the food items Kejriwal has been consuming. It also limits his oil intake to 20 ml per day.

    Moreover, the Tihar administration highlighted that, as per a government circular, no referrals can be made to any private hospital, despite Kejriwal's request for videoconferencing with his doctor.

    In the report, the administration asserted that there is an ample supply of insulin available in the jail dispensary, which can be administered to Kejriwal "as and when required."

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 7:57 PM IST
