Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint (WATCH)

Delhi Police assures strict legal action after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal shares video of men tearing down party posters, amid allegations of BJP involvement.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 7:33 PM IST

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal posted a video clip on X showing men encircling AAP's campaign van and tearing down party posters. Delhi Police responded to the clip on X and assured Arvind Kejriwal of strict legal action. The clip was shared in response to an alleged attack on AAP's election campaign van by members of the Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mapanchayat, who were protesting against Kejriwal.

Also Read: Delhi CEO reports over 6,000 complaints on MCC violations in last 25 days ahead of Assembly elections

"No PCR call or complaint received in police station. It is requested that a formal complaint may be lodged in the Police station and we assure strict legal action," the Delhi police replied to the AAP chief's post.

Kejriwal claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the incident, and AAP has identified two men involved in the incident as close aides of Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly seat.

In a separate incident, AAP MLA and candidate from the Rithala constituency, Mohinder Goyal, was attacked during a rally and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 11:15 am and reached the spot promptly.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh blamed the BJP for the attack, saying, "BJP is losing badly in Delhi and in frustration, it has resorted to violence." The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 5, and the vote counting will be on February 8.

Also Read: PM Modi joins Maha Kumbabhishekam of Jakarta’s Murugan Temple, highlights India-Indonesia cultural bond

